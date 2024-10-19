Manchester United suffered another injury scare during their Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday afternoon, and former Scotland international Kris Boyd warned it’s the last thing manager Erik ten Hag needs.

The Red Devils returned to domestic action after the international break with the visit of Brentford at Old Trafford. Ten Hag’s side must pick up some positive results after they dropped points in four of their opening seven league matches.

De Ligt suffers injury scare

The defender required treatment 10 minutes into the game

Early in the first half at Old Trafford, hearts were in mouths as defender Matthijs de Ligt suffered a blow to the head when challenging for the ball against Brentford’s Kevin Schade. Numerous medical staff tended to the Dutchman for a number of minutes, and Sky Sports pundit Boyd told Soccer Saturday it could be another significant blow for the United boss:

"Three medical staff are working on de Ligt to sort out a nasty looking head wound. Another injury is the last thing Ten Hag needs."

Despite suffering a nasty cut to the top of his head, fortunately for Ten Hag, his centre back was able to continue. Victor Lindelof was the replacement on the bench if De Ligt was required to come off as a result of his injury.

In the remainder of the first half, Alejandro Garnacho was able to draw a save from Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken, and Andre Onana was forced into a stop from Christian Norgaard on the half hour mark. But, the visitors were able to break the deadlock on the brink of half time courtesy of a goal from Ethan Pinnock.

United’s injury list is already extensive, as central defenders Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro are both sidelined until next month. Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo also picked up a thigh problem and is out of action.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Ligt has started four of United’s eight Premier League games so far this season

Noussair Mazraoui was passed fit for the Brentford game, despite being a doubt, and was named on the bench on Saturday afternoon. Garnacho was also deemed fit and started the game at Old Trafford.

It was less positive news for the likes of Mason Mount and Luke Shaw, who both still remain sidelined with their respective injuries. Shaw is out with a calf problem, while Mount is recovering from a head injury and a knock.

Stat courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 19/20/24)