Matthijs de Ligt is still open to a move to Manchester United, despite the Red Devils being unwilling to pay £50m for the Dutch defender, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

There is an agreement in place between the player and his potential new club, but negotiations over a fee have hit a stumbling block with United "guaranteed" to not pay the sum that Bayern Munich are asking, at least not before they make sales to formulate some funds.

A critical part of the deal, on United's side, is the addition of add-ons and clauses to the deal, which would see them pay up the rest of the asking price across a longer period, but Vincent Kompany's side are unwilling to include this in negotiations.

De Ligt "waiting" for Manchester United

The 24-year-old is open to an Old Trafford switch

As Manchester United's summer plans get underway, with the arrivals of forward Joshua Zirkzee and young defender Leny Yoro having already been confirmed, the club remain interested in bringing aboard another centre-back, with de Ligt one of the leading choices at this moment.

Romano clarified this when speaking on YouTube, saying:

"Man United have an agreement with Matthijs de Ligt, but outgoings are crucial, and at the moment, Man United will never agree to pay 50 million euros in one solution or with no add-ons." "Man United always wanted to include add-ons as part of the negotiation with Bayern, and this is why the situation remains open. Man United are not paying €50m guaranteed so have to change the structure of the deal. Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt is waiting."

The 24-year-old - described as being "world-class" by Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund - struggled with a persistent injury last season that saw him fall down the pecking order behind Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min Jae, but recovered to form a strong partnership with former Tottenham defender Eric Dier.

Bayern are open to moving the Ajax product on to a new side this summer, but only for the right fee, while the player is said to be willing to take a pay cut to make the move to Old Trafford.

The Bavarian juggernauts are persistently asking United for a sum of £50m, but the club are unwilling to allocate those funds unless they sort the departures of likes of Casemiro and Hannibal Mejbri.

The defence is a position of necessary reinforcement for United, with the club constantly struggling with injuries in that area of the park last season. Raphael Varane and Willy Kwambala have since left the club, with Jonny Evans re-signing and Leny Yoro arriving to fill that gap. Manchester United remain interested in de Ligt, despite the struggles in negotiation, in order to add more depth and security to their first third.

United 'Plotting' Move for Vanderson if Wan-Bissaka Leaves

The right-back is attracting interest this summer

Another player who may potentially make way from United this summer is right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is reportedly drawing interest from West Ham over the past few days.

In light of this, Brazil and Monaco fullback Vanderson has been earmarked by Manchester United as a possible replacement for the Englishman, according to Sky Sports.

The Red Devils may face competition for his signature if they are to sell Wan-Bissaka this summer, with Tottenham reportedly viewing him as a replacement for Emerson Royal and Napoli showing previous interest as well.

The 23-year-old has made 84 appearances for AS Monaco, and has attracted several suitors this summer.

