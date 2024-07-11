Highlights Negotiations are progressing between Manchester United and Bayern Munich for Matthijs De Ligt.

Negotiations over Matthijs de Ligt's move from Manchester United to Bayern Munich are progressing, with the Dutchman keen on the deal materialising, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

De Ligt has fallen in the pecking order at the Allianz over the last 12 months, with the arrivals of Eric Dier and Kim Min-Jae seeing his minutes decrease. The Netherlands international started just 16 Bundesliga games in 2023/24, and is eager to take the opportunity for regular playing time that United are offering him.

The Red Devils are understood to have identified De Ligt as one of their top targets to partner Lisandro Martínez next season, and are advancing in talks with the German giants over a deal, Romano has revealed. The fee is expected to be in the region of £47 million, and could be the first of two central defensive acquisitions the north-west club make this summer, as they continue their pursuit of Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite.

Romano: United's Negotiations with Bayern 'Progressing'

De Ligt is pushing for the move

After bursting onto the scene at just 19 with Ajax, De Ligt's career trajectory thus far perhaps hasn't reached the heights it was believed he was capable of. The centre-back earned a €75 million move to Juventus, where he spent three largely underwhelming years. Another move, this time to Bayern in 2022 for €67 million, has seen his fortunes continue along a similar path.

Thomas Tuchel lost trust in De Ligt last season despite sporting director Christoph Freund calling him "world-class", and ultimately consistently used the likes of Dier, Kim and Upamecano ahead of him. As a result, the defender is desperate to reignite his career by finding a home where he'll play regularly.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that this proposal of regular minutes is what attracted the player to United, while also supplying an update with regards to the nature of the negotiations. The transfer specialist said:

"The De Ligt negotiation is progressing between Manchester United and Bayern. Bayern understand that the player wants something different. Also, because after spending the last two seasons in a complicated situation in Munich, not always as a regular starter, and now also the Euros, with the Dutch national team not playing, for Matthijs de Ligt it's not an easy moment. "He wants to feel important. He wants to play on a regular basis, and he feels that Manchester United are offering him this opportunity."

De Ligt could arrive at Old Trafford as the first defensive acquisition under new ownership group INEOS, with Joshua Zirkzee expected to be the first signing of any kind, with his deal from Bologna set to be completed.

De Ligt's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 22 Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 93.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.36 Tackles Per 90 0.97 Interceptions Per 90 1.23 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.66

United are also Eyeing Leny Yoro

The Red Devils have agreed a deal for the Frenchman

De Ligt may not be the only right-footed central defender to arrive at Manchester United this summer, with the FA Cup winners reaching an agreement with Lille for £51 million rated Leny Yoro. Whether or not this deal jeopardises De Ligt's move remains to be seen, but it appears that Erik ten Hag is keen on strengthening his defensive options significantly.

Yoro's switch to the north-west of England is yet to be finalised, as the player continues to hold out for Real Madrid, although the deal being in place between the two clubs puts United in a place of significant power. The Frenchman is highly sought after in Europe, and if his move to the English giants comes to fruition, it will represent an emphatic statement of intent from the club's new board.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 10/07/2024