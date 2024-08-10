Highlights De Ligt set to sign 5-year deal with Man United for €45m plus add-ons.

Manchester United are set to complete the signing of Matthijs De Ligt from Bayern Munich after Fabrizio Romano gave the deal the "here we go" treatment.

The Red Devils have been in hot pursuit of the Dutch central defender for weeks after their move for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite failed to materialise, but they had struggled to agree a deal with the Bundesliga giants.

However, David Ornstein has reported that a deal worth an initial €45million plus a further €5million in add-ons has now been agreed and the player is set to make the move to Old Trafford.

Matthijs De Ligt to Sign Five Year Deal

Medical set to take place in days

De Ligt, who came through the Ajax academy and became their youngest ever captain under Ten Hag, has become surplus to requirements at the Allianz Arena this summer after the arrival of Vincent Kompany.

The Netherlands international wants to play regularly but finds himself well down the pecking order despite making 27 appearances in 2023/24, and has opted to move on for more regular game time.

United are keen to strengthen the defence after losing Raphael Varane in the summer, while new signing Leny Yoro has been ruled out for three months with a broken foot after joining in a £52million deal from Lille.

Matthijs de Ligt Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

According to Romano the defender is set to sign a five-year deal with the option of a sixth year at Old Trafford, after a deal was negotiated with agent Rafaela Pimenta, with the initial €45million to be paid over a three-year period.

The player will undergo a medical in the coming days as soon as he receives the green light to travel, but with a deal agreed now that isn't expected to be an issue.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Matthijs de Ligt made 70 appearances under Erik ten Hag when they worked together at Ajax, finding the back of the net eight times and registering a further five assists along the way.

Noussair Mazraoui Also set to join

€20million bid accepted by Bayern

Alongside a move for De Ligt, United have also agreed a deal with Bayern for full-back Noussair Mazraoui worth €20million.

United had a bid worth an initial €15million plus a further €5million in add-ons accepted, but the deal is dependent on Aaron Wan-Bissaka completing a move to West Ham after they agreed a £15million deal for the 26-year-old.

Both players are due to travel for a medical in the coming days, as Erik Ten Hag gets his prime defensive transfer targets over the line ahead of the Premier League opener with Fulham on August 16th.

