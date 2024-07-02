Highlights Matthijs de Ligt is 'willing to reduce his salary' to join Manchester United.

De Ligt's decision is expected after Euro 2024 campaign with the Netherlands.

United are seeking a new defender after Raphael Varane's departure.

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly willing to reduce his salary to pursue a move to Manchester United this summer, according to German journalist Christopher Michel.

Michel suggests talks between United and De Ligt are starting to take shape as the centre-back is expected to make his decision after the European Championship with the Netherlands.

According to the report, De Ligt is willing to earn less at Old Trafford in an attempt to reunite with manager Erik ten Hag ahead of the Dutchman’s third season at United.

De Ligt emerged as a concrete target for the Red Devils after they were unable to meet Everton’s demands for Jarrad Branthwaite – the Toffees have set an asking price of around £70m for their promising centre-back.

In search of a new defender, United are looking to replace Raphael Varane, who departed on a free transfer after his three-year deal with the club expired last month.

The Manchester club could see multiple departures at the back this summer – Sweden international Victor Lindelof is reportedly a target for Fenerbahce and their new boss Jose Mourinho.

United are expected to welcome a new signing at left-back too, after Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia failed to stay fit throughout the majority of the previous season.

Ten Hag ‘Pushing Hard’ for De Ligt Deal

Keen to reunite at Old Trafford

Man United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly ‘pushing hard’ for De Ligt’s transfer this summer – the Dutchman is keen for a reunion after the pair’s successful stint at Ajax, which saw them reach the Champions League semi-final.

De Ligt, who earns around €15million (£12.7m) per year in Munich, is reportedly keen to lower his Man United salary to secure the deal.

According to Michel, United are aiming to keep De Ligt’s gross salary below €1million (£847k) per month.

Michel suggests Bayern are ‘very open’ to a sale this summer amid concerns over De Ligt's injury history and lack of pace having signed him for £68m in 2022, despite the fact sporting director Christoph Freund called him "world-class" under a year ago.

Under new boss Vincent Kompany, the Bavarians are expected to see multiple outgoings this summer after a disappointing Bundesliga campaign.

According to German football insider Florian Plettenberg, De Ligt is one of six Bayern players who are allowed to leave this summer, alongside Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, and Noussair Mazraoui.

Matthijs de Ligt Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

After joining from Newcastle

Man United sporting director Dan Ashworth is ‘already in contact’ with Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee’s representatives.

The 53-year-old, who joined from Newcastle this week after ending his four-month gardening leave, is now set to secure his first deal in charge of the club as United have stepped up their pursuit of Zirkzee.

The Bologna starlet, who has a £34m release clause, looks set to join United after two years in Italy, where he helped Thiago Motta’s side qualify for the Champions League last season.

Related Man Utd Enter Race for Newcastle Winger Anthony Gordon Manchester United are now reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-07-24.