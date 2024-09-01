Manchester United trio Joshua Zirkzee, Amad Diallo, and Matthijs de Ligt must start against Liverpool on Sunday, according to Mark Goldbridge.

The Red Devils are coming off the back of a disappointing defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion where manager Erik ten Hag opted not to start two of his new signings. De Ligt and Zirkzee were named on the bench as United succumbed to defeat, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see some changes ahead of the game.

Zirkee, Diallo, and De Ligt Must Star for Man Utd

Two of the three started last time out

Diallo has been given the opportunity to impress in recent weeks, starting the first two Premier League fixtures. New additions De Ligt and Zirkzee are being bedded in after joining in the summer transfer window, but Goldbridge believes it's time to unleash the new signings...

"De Ligt HAS to start. Amad HAS to start. Zirkzee HAS to start. Anything else can deal with maybe but the above are non negotiable."

With Rasmus Hojlund out injured, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Zirkzee come into the starting XI. Ten Hag has opted for a strikerless system so far this season with mixed results, but as Zirkzee has had time to adapt to English football and Ten Hag's demands, we could see him from the start.

Joshua Zirkzee's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 34 2nd Goals 11 1st Assists 4 2nd Shots Per Game 2.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.03 1st

De Ligt is another who may need time to settle in after never playing in the Premier League, but he's featured for Ten Hag before with Ajax, so he's more than used to the manager's demands. Goldbridge has also demanded that Amad starts once again after scoring against Brighton, but United do have plenty of options in attack.

Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford will also be pushing for a place in the XI, while Antony, who has found himself out of the side of late, is also waiting in the wings.

Man Utd Injury News

Plenty of players are out

Ahead of their clash with Liverpool, Ten Hag will have plenty of injuries to contend with. In defence, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, and Tyrell Malacia are all sidelined and won't feature. Victor Lindelof is also out after picking up a toe injury.

Manuel Ugarte, who was signed late in the transfer window, will be unavailable for the Red Devils after they failed to register him in time. Mason Mount picked up an injury against Brighton, and he will likely miss the rest of September. In attack, Hojlund isn't expected to return until after the international break.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored.