The Sacramento Kings’ aim for this season is to pick up where they left off last year, after they made the NBA post-season for the first time since 2006. If they are to return to the playoffs for a second consecutive season, though, they will need their All-Star point-guard De’Aaron Fox to lead the way, something which NBA writer Mark Medina has shared that the 25-year-old has been doing in practice, as well as taking on a mentorship role to his younger teammates during the off-season.

Winning formula: Roster continuity

Last season marked an important turnaround in the Kings’ disappointing franchise history. After an impressive year in which they finished as the number three seed in the West with a 48-34 winning record, the Kings snapped a 16-season streak of failing to make the post-season, largely as a result of their All-Star duo, De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

While they fell short of progressing to the Western semifinals after a game 7 loss at home to the esteemed Golden State Warriors, there was a lot to be positive about going forward into this season and beyond, led by experienced head coach Mike Brown, who unanimously won the NBA’s 2023 Coach of the Year award in his inaugural season with SacTown.

The roster construction from last season looked like a winning formula, and so it was no surprise that the Kings front-office chose not to make too many alterations during free-agency, as they looked to preserve roster continuity and cohesion. As a result, they chose to bring back forward Trey Lyles on a two-year, $16 million contract, who adds reliable depth at the four position, and is currently averaging a solid 21.2 minutes per game.

Arguably the biggest piece of business Sacramento did this off-season was signing their three-time All-Star, and a key part of their core, Domantas Sabonis, to a renegotiation extension that is worth $217 million over the next five seasons. Perhaps what’s most notable about the deal is that the 27-year-old did not take the full money that was available on offer to him, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that in discussions with the organization’s leadership team, the forward noted how he wanted to ‘prioritize the franchise’s roster-building flexibility over maximizing his earnings”.

Sabonis wasn’t the only member of the Kings to engage in contract renewals, though, as Harrison Barnes also agreed to a three-year, $54 million deal to stay in Sacramento. One other key piece of business that the organization conducted was trading for 2021 NBA Draft lottery pick, Chris Duarte. The guard/wing was traded from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for two second-round draft picks and is hoping to revitalize his career with the 'Beam Team'.

Medina – Fox is ‘capable’ of being ‘the guy’

Medina argues that while Fox cannot carry the team to postseason success by himself alone, especially because of how stacked with talent the Western Conference is, the 25-year-old’s impressive new leadership role that he has taken upon himself, where he has taken his teammates out for meals, taken on a mentorship role to his younger teammates, and his tone-setting in practice, are all factors which can help the team take that next step upward, together.

“The question whether he can carry them to postseason success, it depends. He can't single-handedly do that, because the West is loaded. There's a lot of roster depth, continuity, but he's going to have to be the guy, and he has shown that he is capable of being that. I talked with Mike Brown earlier in the season, and he was really encouraged about how much De’Aaron Fox has grown as a leader. He has been someone that has taken teammates out to team dinners, has really set a tone in practice about his competitiveness. He is a guy that's been mentoring Keegan Murray a lot, and worked out with him extensively during the off-season.”

Lighting the beam: De’Aaron Fox

While the Kings’ team stats through their first 18 games, demonstrated by their offensive and defensive rating, is nothing outstanding, and is actually quite the opposite, as their net rating of minus-0.4 is 19th overall in the league, they still occupy the fourth seed in the West with an 11-7 record. Perhaps a large reason as to why they find themselves only 3.5 games back off the number one seed currently held by the Minnesota Timberwolves is because of the electric play of their star point-guard, De’Aaron Fox.

Sacramento Kings - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Rank Points per game 116.5 10th Opponents points per game 116.7 21st Offensive rating 114.2 13th Defensive rating 114.4 19th

To start the season, Fox has made an incredible leap in his points-scoring production, where he is currently averaging a career-high 30.3 points per game on 48.6 percent from the field and an improved 37.0 percent from behind the three-point line in his 13 regular season games. His points production is also fourth-best in the league, behind only Joel Embiid (32.0), Luka Dončić (31.4) and Kevin Durant (31.0). Furthermore, he contributes 6.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds and a team-high 1.6 steals per game.

While boasting the best offensive rating on his team for those who have played more than 10 games (117.3), he also possesses the best assist-to-turnover ratio on the team (for those who average more than 10 minutes per game) with 3.3, tied with shooting guard, Kevin Huerter. When looking at the hustle leaders, De’Aaron ranks 10th overall in the NBA for deflections per game with 3.2.

Medina previously argued that Fox can’t single-handedly carry the team, but his All-Star partner, Sabonis, is on hand to help. While the 25-year-old is by far the leading scorer on the Kings roster, the Lithuanian-American is the second-leading scorer, averaging 18.6 points. However, where he really stands out is on the glass, where he is currently averaging the third-most rebounds in the entire league with 11.8 per game, behind two-time MVP Nikola Jokić (12.8 RPG), and L.A. Lakers star, Anthony Davis (12.5 RPG), respectively. The $215 million star is also grabbing 25.7 percent of the Kings’ total rebounds, which is fourth overall in the league.

While De’Aaron Fox’s numbers this year have been impressive, it has been a two-man effort at the least, with Sabonis’ high-level play an integral part of the Kings’ success so far this season. While there is optimism that Sacramento can make the playoffs for the second consecutive season for the first time since 2005-2006, they will be hoping that Fox can continue to ‘set the tone’ as their main leader, motivating his teammates to step up on the court and work together to win basketball games. Perhaps they can even win a playoff series, something they have failed to do since 2003-04.

It’s a tough ask, but this team look more than capable of 'lighting the beam', so long as they continue to play hard and consistently every time they step out under the lights of the Golden 1 Center.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.