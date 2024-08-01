Highlights De'Aaron Fox will benefit the most with DeMar DeRozan's arrival in Sacramento.

DeRozan's playmaking will ease pressure off Fox, allowing the point guard to excel as a scorer and shooter.

DeRozan brings clutch scoring ability that will diversify options in late-game scenarios.

In one of the boldest moves of the 2024 offseason, the Sacramento Kings pulled off an impressive feat by acquiring DeMar DeRozan .

With All-Stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis already in tow, Sacramento capitalized on an opportunity to significantly improve its standing in the West. DeRozan remains an elite scorer and playmaker who can shoulder the responsibility of the entire offense if need be.

Though Sabonis's game will open up playing with DeRozan, Fox has a chance to take the next step as an All-NBA player. On paper, Fox and DeRozan might not seem like the most natural pairing, but the effectiveness and patience of DeRozan's game is perfect for an efficient decision-maker like him.

DeRozan’s Playmaking Will Take Pressure off Fox

Averaged 5.3 assists per game in 2023-24

DeRozan does not get enough credit for his development as a passer, especially since he remains capable of scoring 25+ points per night. Over the past few seasons with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs, DeRozan has prioritized finding his teammates whenever he faces multiple defenders.

Although he isn’t a strong outside shooter, DeRozan’s unrivaled midrange attack still draws in a lot of attention if he posts up near the elbow or gets all the way into the paint. Every time DeRozan initiates the offense, it will allow Fox to hunt for easy baskets as a cutter and spot-up shooter: two areas he has improved since crossing into all-star territory.

In 2023-24, Fox shot almost 37 percent from downtown. The idea of him adding more spot-up shooting to such an efficient style unlocks another layer of the offense.

DeMar DeRozan Statistics • Last Three Seasons Season PPG APG RPG FG% 3PT% 2021-22 27.9 4.9 5.2 50.4% 35.2% 2022-23 24.5 5.1 4.6 50.4% 32.4% 2023-24 24.0 5.3 4.3 48.0% 33.3%

DeRozan’s playmaking, and ability to isolate at any time, is just one complementary aspect of his game. In addition, he brings an element of poise and comfort in late-game scenarios. With the Bulls last season, DeRozan led the entire NBA in total fourth-quarter points.

Fox, the NBA’s 2022-23 Clutch Player of the Year, trailed close behind. Sacramento has desperately craved another clutch scorer, particularly on the wing. Coach Mike Brown will need to be diligent in terms of how he decides who will get the ball down the stretch, but now there are a few different avenues to generate a late score.

Fox or DeRozan could penetrate down the lane and find a bucket for themselves or a teammate. If that doesn’t work, running offense through Sabonis is always a possibility. Instead of most clutch shots falling solely on Fox, DeRozan can split responsibility, making the Kings a dangerous cover in most situations.

DeRozan’s Arrival Shifts A Change in Direction

Kings Are Going All-In for a Title

Despite being with the Kings for svene years, Fox’s peak was a first-round playoff appearance a couple of seasons ago. After the rest of the rest of the Western Conference made deals to improve, Sacramento made a savvy move for DeRozan, signaling they are ready to be taken seriously as a contender.

Fox is the perfect leader to usher in DeRozan and also maintain the excellent chemistry he’s already built with Sabonis, Keegan Murray , and the rest of the lineup. He’s able to push the break and play fast with the second unit, and can mix and match styles as the head of Coach Brown’s starting lineup.

De'Aaron Fox Statistics • Last Three Seasons Season PPG APG RPG Field Goal% 3 PT% 2021-22 23.2 5.6 3.9 47.3% 29.7% 2022-23 25.0 6.1 4.2 51.2% 32.4% 2023-24 26.6 5.6 4.6 46.5% 36.9%

Similar to when Bradley Beal joined the Phoenix Suns prior to last season, the onus was to reassure the team building around incumbent star, Devin Booker . Fox, along with Sabonis, is a franchise staple, but DeRozan’s presence (and leadership) will help Fox and the Kings enter the national conversation.

Though it might take a few months for the team to fully gel once the 2024-25 season starts, Fox will play with a level of freedom that he’s never felt before, and it should directly show up in both his stats and the win column. For someone who consistently averages over 25 points and 5 assists, a shift in narrative and expectations will aid Fox’s perception as an elite player.

It’s likely for Fox to experience a career year in 2024-25 - if Sacramento can reclaim a playoff spot and make a charge for a top-four seed, he’s an All-NBA candidate and, potentially, dark horse for MVP. While the latter may be wishful thinking, having a seasoned, hungry lead guard like Fox is perfect as Sacramento transitions into its next era.