There may be smoke seen where the Sacramento Kings light the beam, as their franchise cornerstone, De'Aaron Fox , has decided he won't sign a contract extension with the team.

The news was broken by Anthony Slater and Sam Amick of The Athletic. The two gave an in-depth analysis of the thought process that went behind Fox's decision to hold off on an extension with the Kings.

“Fox’s future looms in the background too, as league sources say the All-Star guard has decided not to sign an extension this year, in part, because he wants to see how the roster takes shape for the long-haul. Fox, who has two seasons left on his current deal, wants to win at the highest level and could also qualify for a significantly larger max if he makes All-NBA.”

There is no rush to trade Fox since he has two years left on his current contract, but if there is no indication that he's going to re-sign after next season, the Kings may be forced to trade him to avoid losing him for nothing in free agency.

This could have a series of serious implications for Sacramento and the future of their franchise. After clinching the organization's first playoff appearance in an NBA-record 16-year drought in 2023 as the third seed in the Western Conference, the team took a step back this past season.

Sacramento finished with a 46-36 record in the 2023-24 season, finishing ninth in the West. In a matchup against the Golden State Warriors in the Play-In Tournament, the Kings prevailed before being eliminated by the New Orleans Pelicans for the eighth seed.

The expectations have increased in Sacramento after a period of perpetual disappointment and failure. Potentially losing one of the key figures of the cultural turnaround could set the franchise multiple years back.

Kings Are a Long Way From Being a Contender

Sacramento can't stay complacent while the West gets better

As currently constructed, the Kings have a ways to go until they are considered a championship contender. Following their elimination from the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the front office elected to keep the roster intact, banking on cohesion to be the factor that elevates them to greater heights. Instead, the rest of the West got better and the Kings couldn't keep up.

Sacramento had two All-Stars in 2023 but had that number reduced to zero in 2024. Although the decision was controversial, the team's success played a factor. Despite not being named an All-Star, Fox had an exceptional season for the Kings.

De'Aaron Fox 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 26.6 REB 4.6 AST 5.6 STL 2.0 FG% 46.5

Fox started the season slowly but eventually picked it up in a major way en route to averaging a career-high 26.6 points per game. Defensively, he was one of the most tenacious, tied with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the league leader in steals with two per game.

In 2023, Fox was named to the All-NBA Third Team and another All-NBA selection would qualify him for a substantial salary increase for his next contract. The decision not to sign the extension continues to put pressure on the front office to make the team around him better.

Sacramento started the offseason with the huge achievement of retaining Malik Monk with a four-year contract. However, there is still a vacant area for additional wing depth, with the Kings linked as a suitor for Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma . The former NBA Champion with the L.A. Lakers would relieve the offensive burden of Fox and Domantas Sabonis if acquired by Sacramento.

However, teams across the NBA are now monitoring the status of Fox with the Kings. If he was to leave, he would be one of the hottest commodities on either the trade market or free agency.