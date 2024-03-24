Highlights Kings need to keep winning to secure playoff spot. Fox's clutch performance led to a crucial victory over Magic.

Kings dominated from perimeter, while Magic excelled inside. Close game highlighted by lead changes.

Fox led Kings to victory with 31 points. Orlando loses momentum in playoff race after five-game winning streak.

When the end of the NBA regular season is winding down with playoff spots on the line, there are bound to be multiple games where contending teams will be going at it.

That much can be said for De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings, seeing their season boggled down to making the playoffs automatically for back-to-back years or having to qualify via the Play-In Tournament.

They got a much-needed 109-107 win on the road over the Orlando Magic Saturday night at Kia Center, and especially a clutch performance from Fox as he made the game-winning free throws to help seal the deal.

Fox's Huge Display Leads Sacramento

Posted a 31-8-3-2 Stat Line in the Win

It was a close for both teams throughout the entirety of the game, with no one leading by double-digits at any point. Sacramento's led by as much as nine, while Orlando's biggest lead was by eight points. There were 19 lead changes and 13 ties throughout the night by both sides.

The matchup also showcased different playstyles on full display. Orlando used their ability to score inside the paint with sheer efficiency, outscoring the Kings 56-32 in that area. On the other hand, Sacramento had the 15-10 edge in three-pointers made, relying on their perimeter game to counter their opponents' inside scoring.

With no team gaining distance over the other, especially with the margin of victory for each quarter being within three or less points, there was a strong chance for someone on either side to step up and come through for their respective team.

Kings vs Magic - Team Comparison Category Kings Magic PTS 109 107 REB 42 49 AST 26 27 TO 7 13 FG% 43.7 47.7 3PT% 37.5 28.6 FT% 85.7 72.2

That turned out to be the Kings' star guard Fox, who put up a game-high 31 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and two assists on 10-of-22 shooting from the field to lead the offense. He got great assistance from co-star Domantas Sabonis, who posted his 53rd straight double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds to go along with eight assists, and 22 points from Keegan Murray.

They battled strong showings from mainly Paolo Banchero and Jonathan Isaac. Banchero had 22 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, while Isaac put up one of his best offensive showings this season off the bench. He finished with a team-high 25 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks on 10-of-13 shooting from the field including three makes from downtown.

The game ultimately wound up going down to the wire. With the Kings trailing 107-106 with 21 seconds left in the game, Fox drew a foul on Jalen Suggs and went to the line as he knocked down the tying and go-ahead free throws to give Sacramento the lead.

With the Magic failing to make their shots, they fouled Keon Eliis, who made one of his two free throws as he also played a great role in helping Sacramento pull off the road win. He ended the game with 19 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, having his team go 8-1 with him in the starting lineup.

“We’re trying to prove ourselves, just like them. So when we’re out here, we’re trying to earn each others’ respect.” – Kings guard Keon Ellis

What's Next For Both Teams

Kings Closing in on 6th in the West, Magic Slip to 5th in the East

This was a big win for the Kings, who are trying to return to the playoffs for the second consecutive season. They currently sit in seventh in the Western Conference with a 41-29 record, good to be the Play-In Tournament, but considering the risk of being eliminated from making the postseason with one or two losses, they would much rather continue fighting for an automatic spot.

“We won the possession game while defending, and that’s why we got a road win in a tough environment versus a really good team.” – Kings coach Mike Brown

As for Orlando, this slows down their momentum as a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference. They were riding a five-game winning streak, which propelled them to the top five of the East standings. The loss puts them down to fifth place with a 42-29 record, still above Indiana by two games and Miami by 3.5 games but keeping them cautious for the remainder of their schedule.

Sacramento looks to continue getting crucial wins heading into their next matchup with Philadelphia on March 25, while Orlando takes a few days off before hosting Golden State on March 27.