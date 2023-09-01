It's that time of the year once again ladies and gentlemen, the time when every Premier League team will get one last chance to bolster their squads with all the planning of a husband buying their wife flowers from the petrol station on Valentine’s Day. That’s right, it's Deadline Day!

While many teams will prefer to get their business done early to incorporate the new players into the squad, for others, good things come to those who wait. Need any proof? Don’t worry about it. Here are the 15 Best Deadline Day Signings in Premier League History!

15 Rafael van der Vaart [Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur] – August 2010

The term ‘the streets won’t forget’ gets thrown around a lot these days, but forget the Michu’s, Adel Taarabt’s and the Hatem Ben Arfa’s of the world, the streets of North London weren’t ready for Rafael van der Vaart’s arrival at White Hart Lane. Arriving for just £8 Million in August 2010 thanks to the Dutchman’s move to Bayern Munich collapsing the day before, Van der Vaart’s two-year stint at Spurs will go down as one of the most beloved in Tottenham history, who returned to Hamburg in 2012 in another deadline day move.

14 Lucas Moura [PSG to Tottenham Hotspur] – January 2018

Mr. ’82 rated on FIFA’ himself Lucas Moura. When Neymar and Mbappe joined PSG in the summer of 2017, the writing was on the wall for the Brazilian winger that he might not be getting game time in the French capital. Tottenham swooped in with a £25 Million bid halfway through the 2017/2018 season to help with their pursuit of Champions League football and a first piece of silverware since 2008, and while he might have left the club with no trophies to his name, if it wasn’t for Lucas Moura, Spurs wouldn’t have made the 2019 Champions League final.

13 Dele Alli [MK Dons to Tottenham Hotspur] – February 2015

It’s a hat-trick for Tottenham! What a performance! Seriously though, the level of great business that Spurs have done on deadline day is extremely impressive, with this deal being one that gets forgotten about due to Dele immediately being loaned back to MK Dons upon his signing.

Dele eventually broke through into Tottenham’s first team in the 2015/2016 season and looked unstoppable with Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout, and while his career has suffered a downturn in recent years, getting one of the most exciting young players in England for £5 Million is always going to be a good piece of business.

12 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang [Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal] – January 2018

Staying in North London but travelling to the red half of the area for the most expensive deadline day transfer of all time (at the time of writing of course). Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was one of the most in-demand strikers during his time at Borussia Dortmund, so when Arsenal forked over upwards of £52 Million, Premier League defences watched on in horror.

Doing the number 14 shirt justice during his four years at the Emirates Stadium, Aubameyang may have left Arsenal in a cloud of controversy, but he did leave with an FA Cup, a Community Shield and a Premier League Golden Boot, having kept up with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in 2019.

11 Robbie Keane [Leeds United to Tottenham Hotspur] – August 2002

Hello again Tottenham, good to see you again! The turn of the millennium was a busy time for Robbie Keane. He broke through at Wolves, got Coventry City to break the record for a British teenager, spent six months at Inter Milan, helped Leeds United get to a Champions League semi-final before joining Spurs for less money than what Leeds paid Inter for him.

Signing on deadline day in August 2002, then-manager Glenn Hoddle said that Spurs could become Keane’s spiritual home for many years to come. Judging by the fact that the Irishman played over 300 games and scored 91 goals in his two stints with the club, perhaps Hoddle knew what he was talking about.

10 Dimitar Berbatov [Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester United] – September 2008

Finally, someone leaving Tottenham rather than joining them. 2008’s summer deadline day was an eventful one. Manchester City got taken over and signed Robinho because they could. Marouane Fellani’s afro arrived in the Premier League in a move that was very close to getting on this list, and then there’s this.

Dimitar Berbatov was almost certain to go to Manchester United, only for Spurs to accept a bid from Manchester City, only for Berbatov to then turn around and say ‘I don’t want to play for you.’ Spurs got just over £30 Million off Man United, which they used to fund the signing of Roman Pavlyuchenko, a move that was not even close to getting on this list.

9 Mesut Ozil [Real Madrid to Arsenal] – August 2013

Arsenal fans had been desperate for a big-name signing for years, but were constantly told that the club was still paying off the loan they used to help build the Emirates Stadium. Then, in 2013, the owners found over £40 Million down the side of the couch and bought one of the best playmakers in the world.

A real statement signing that even upset Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn’t want Real Madrid to sell the German, and for good reason. Arsenal fans could argue that Ozil never reached the heights he did in Spain, but when he was on top form, he was simply unplayable.

8 Mikel Arteta [Everton to Arsenal] – August 2011

A man who could actually qualify for this list for two deadline day moves as Arteta’s initial loan move to Everton from Real Sociedad led to the Spaniard joining The Toffees permanently in 2005. However, it’s the current Arsenal manager’s move to the Emirates in 2011 that pips that move to the post.

Following Arsenal’s 8-2 drumming at the hands of Manchester United in August 2011, The Gunners brought Mikel Arteta in for stability in the midfield. His five years at the club led to the Spaniard becoming a huge fan favourite, so much so that when he was announced as the new Arsenal manager in 2019, he was welcomed back with open arms.

7 Carlos Tevez & Javier Mascherano [Corinthians to West Ham United] – August 2006

Ah yes, the moment when West Ham fans around the world looked at the news and went ‘excuse me?’ Two of the most exciting young players in South America made the jump to the Premier League, but not to Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool or Chelsea, but to the Hammers.

Arguably one the most controversial moves in Premier League history due to the move being actually illegal, neither man was at Upton Park for long, as Mascherano made the move to Liverpool in January 2007, while Tevez stayed long enough to relegate Sheffield United before moving to Manchester United.

6 John Stones [Barnsley to Everton] – January 2013

The cheapest move on the list, and one that could move on up the list in the next few years if John Stones continues to be one of the best defenders in the Premier League. Having already attracted interest from Chelsea and Manchester City, it was Everton who stepped in and took a chance on the Barnsley defender in 2013, and what a chance it was.

Stones eventually became un-droppable from the Everton starting line-up in his three-and-a-half years at Goodison Park, which eventually led to Manchester City making Stones the second-most expensive defender of all time in 2016.

5 Hugo Lloris [Lyon to Tottenham Hotspur] – August 2012

One last trip to Tottenham for their best piece of deadline day business they have ever done. Back in 2012, Hugo Lloris had already established himself as the best goalkeeper in France, and with the club bringing in Clint Dempsey on the same day, it seemed like the dawn of a new era at White Hart Lane.

Winning the 2018 World Cup as the captain of France, reaching the 2019 Champions League final as the captain of Spurs, and with nearly 450 appearances in north London, it’s safe to say that getting rid of three goalkeepers in the 2012 summer transfer window was a risk that paid off for Tottenham.

4 Ashley Cole [Arsenal to Chelsea] – August 2006

There have been sagas over the years, but nothing will ever compare to the ‘Cashley Cole’ saga. It was a situation that actually lasted for over a year, with the defender wanting to leave Arsenal in 2005. However, it really ramped up in the lead-up to the 2006/2007 season.

From ‘trembling with anger’ over being offered £55,000 a week, to William Gallas threatening to score own goals if he wasn’t allowed to leave Chelsea, Cole and Gallas went in opposite directions on deadline day in 2006. However, given the fact that Cole went on to win many more trophies at Chelsea than Gallas did at Arsenal, 'Cashley' makes the list.

3 Claude Makalele [Real Madrid to Chelsea] – August 2003

LONDON - NOVEMBER 30: Claude Makelele of Chelsea tries to get away from Diego Forlan of Manchester United during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2003 in London. (Photo By Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

You know a signing was a success when the player leaves your club and people name an entire position after them. Much like the aforementioned Ozil move, Real Madrid fans and players weren’t happy when, during the Galacticos era of the club, a player like Claude Makalele left the club to move to the Premier League.

While some fans might think that the Saudi Pro League is on a spending spree in 2023, Chelsea went on a spending spree before it was cool in 2003. Even though they splashed the cash on the likes of future legends like Drogba, Joe Cole and Petr Cech, the legendary Jose Mourinho Chelsea team of the 2000s wouldn’t have worked as well as it did if it wasn’t for Claude Makalele.

2 Luis Suárez [Ajax to Liverpool] – January 2011

Easily the greatest January transfer in Premier League history was overshadowed by Andy Carroll. Suarez broke through into the public eye during the 2010 World Cup, having terrorized defences in the Netherlands since 2007. But because he signed for Liverpool on the same day as the Carroll transfer, he was largely forgotten about.

However, there was no ignoring the three-and-a-half years in the Premier League for Luis Suárez. It was controversial but he produced one of the single best seasons in league history, and all of that came from a deadline day signing in 2011.

1 Wayne Rooney [Everton to Manchester United] – August 2004

Ever since Wayne Rooney scored that goal against Arsenal in 2002, Everton fans knew it was only a matter of time before a top team swooped in for the country’s most exciting teenager. Everton really did try and keep hold of 'Wazza,' but the allure of Manchester United was just too much.

A transfer that only ended up happening on the final day of the 2004 summer transfer window due to Bill Kenwright wanting more money for the teenager, Rooney went on to become Manchester United’s record goalscorer, won every trophy he could possibly win, and was certainly the greatest deadline day transfer in Premier League history.

