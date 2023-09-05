Crystal Palace signed goalkeeper Dean Henderson during the summer transfer window, but journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why we might not see him between the sticks for a while.

Many would have expected Henderson to come straight into the starting 11, but it could be Sam Johnstone's shirt to lose.

Crystal Palace news - Dean Henderson

Henderson signed for Palace from Manchester United back in August for a fee which could total £20m, as per BBC. Last season's number one Vicente Guaita has now departed for Spanish side Celta Vigo, so Roy Hodgson had to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer. Against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, Henderson could only watch on from the bench, with Hodgson opting to select Johnstone. After spending £20m on Henderson, many Palace fans may have expected to see the former United stopper starting the game, but it appears he may have to work for his chance to impress.

Hodgson recently spoke about Henderson, reiterating that Palace now have two top-quality goalkeepers. He said: "The competition between them is going to be very important and of course, it's good for us because whichever goalkeeper gets the number one shirt, we know we’ve got a top, top-class goalkeeper." The reality is that Henderson and Johnstone will both be desperate to be the regular starter at Selhurst Park, but hopefully, for Hodgson's sake, it will be some healthy competition.

Now, journalist Jones has discussed the prospect of Henderson instantly taking the shirt off Johnstone.

What has Jones said about Crystal Palace and Henderson?

Jones has suggested that he doesn't believe Henderson will be winning the battle for the number-one spot soon. The journalist adds that he is going to have to 'properly fight' Johnstone to displace him in Hodgson's side.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don't think he will win the battle soon. I think that from everything I understand at Crystal Palace, he has to properly fight Johnstone for this number one shirt. I'm not sure Roy Hodgson particularly likes the idea of having a full-on goalkeeper battle for an entire season. Genuinely he likes to have a tried and tested system, particularly defensively, so that everybody understands their roles and each other. So I don't really know how this is going to play out in terms of having two goalkeepers that really want to be playing week in week out going up against each other. But from everything I understand, for the foreseeable future, Johnstone is going to be the guy starting."

Dean Henderson - career statistics Team Games Clean sheets Sheffield United 86 35 Shrewsbury Town 48 19 Manchester United 29 13 Nottingham Forest 20 6 Grimsby Town 7 4 Manchester United U19 5 2 Manchester United U21 5 1 Manchester United U18 1 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

What's next for Palace and Henderson?

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't believe it's going to be easy for Henderson in the early stages of his Palace career. The number one shirt isn't a guarantee, but it doesn't mean it wasn't a smart decision to leave Old Trafford. Displacing Andre Onana would likely prove a thankless task, whereas Henderson probably has a better chance of securing a regular starting spot in the Palace side. Of course, time will tell, as Johnstone could make like difficult for Henderson by producing world-class performances in the Premier League.