Newcastle United have made Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen their number-one centre-back target for the summer transfer window, according to The Northern Echo.

Huijsen has enjoyed an impressive season in the Premier League after moving from Juventus at the beginning of the campaign. Despite being just 19 years old, Huijsen has quickly established himself as a key player for Bournemouth, already making 18 senior starts for the Cherries.

Unfortunately for Bournemouth, Huijsen has a £50m release clause in his contract, with GIVEMESPORT sources confirming that a move in the summer is looking increasingly likely. It's widely expected that at least one club will look to trigger his release clause before the end of the window.

Newcastle Eyeing Dean Huijsen in Summer Move

He's their number-one centre-back target

According to a report from The Northern Echo, Newcastle have made Bournemouth defender Huijsen their number-one centre-back target for the summer transfer window. Described as 'one of the most exciting prospects in English football' by Scott Wilson, Huijsen is the subject of plenty of interest from around Europe heading towards the summer.

Dean Huijsen's Bournemouth Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 23 Goals 2 Pass accuracy % 83.5 Tackles per 90 1.49 Clearances per 90 6.91 Minutes played 1,694

The report claims that Newcastle are in the market for a new defender after missing out on Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi last summer, seeing bids rejected for the England international. The Magpies appear to have moved on to Huijsen, who has previously been described as 'one of the best defenders in the world'.

Adding a centre-back has clearly been a major priority for Newcastle for a few years now considering their pursuit of Guehi. Although they have the likes of Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, and Dan Burn as options, Howe's side did lose Lloyd Kelly to Juventus in the January window.

Botman has also struggled with injury issues, while Schar is reaching the latter stages of his career. Burn is also now in his thirties, so adding a player such as Huijsen, who is far from reaching his full potential at 19, would be a smart move, especially at £50m.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Newcastle Want to Sign 'Outstanding' Star Compared to Maldini Eddie Howe is eager to bolster his defensive options for next season.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref - Correct as of 22-03-25.