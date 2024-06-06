Highlights Arsenal target a new forward - Sesko emerges as a top choice after considering other candidates.

Sesko's impressive form and value make him a leading candidate for Arsenal's forward position.

Sesko aware of Arsenal's plan for him, and he is now facing a decision between Arsenal, Chelsea, and staying at RB Leipzig.

Benjamin Sesko’s decision around joining Arsenal will involve consideration around the fact he will not be guaranteed a starting role when they begin the new season.

The Gunners have been plotting their transfer candidates since February and RB Leipzig’s Sesko has emerged late as the top-choice candidate to land at Emirates Stadium as their new forward.

Arsenal Have Had a Host of Striker Targets

Some have been filtered out

There was strong consideration around Ivan Toney earlier in the year, who they felt could be ideal as their future No.9. His traits seemed to fit what they were looking for but further explorations determined his character might not be a good fit for the squad.

As he dropped down the list Arsenal were linked with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson.

Sesko’s name cropped up intermittently but it is only in the past month that he truly came through as a leading candidate.

Much of that was initially down to his value but also the fact his form had picked up significantly. Sesko, who has been described as 'frightening', has a release clause which sat at around £42million earlier in the year but had risen to £55million by the end of the campaign.

For a player who had started 17 Bundesliga games yet ended with 14 league goals - including a run of scoring in seven successive matches at the end of the season - his value in the market has become impossible to ignore.

Related Arsenal 'Make Contact' for Premier League Midfielder Arsenal are looking for a midfield partner to partner Declan Rice and contact has been made with Everton over a deal for Amadou Onana

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Sesko Havertz Appearances 31 37 Goals 14 13 Assists 2 7 Shots Per 90 Minutes 2.77 2.32 Shot-Creating Actions Per 90 Minutes 2.06 3.62

Manchester United have held long-term interest in Sesko and Chelsea have kept tabs on him over the past two years, too.

News of Arsenal's interest began to leak in mid-May as those clubs began to realise the Gunners were stepping up their interest. And now Benjamin Sesko has a clear understanding of how he would fit in at the club.

Sources have explained to GMS that Arsenal would not see him as a guaranteed starter and that Kai Havertz would remain as the first-choice central attacker for the beginning of the season.

Yet there is a need for Arsenal to have new depth in the position and also a different type of forward. Sesko’s self-confidence, pace, power and finishing style is already impressive and there is room for further improvement - which is what Edu and Mikel Arteta are looking for.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko has 11 goals in 28 games for his country.

Sesko Aware of Arsenal's Plan for Him

He's still keen on a move

It is thought that 21-year-old Sesko is aware of the fact he may not walk straight into the starting line-up but has remained interested in the move.

However, he also has Chelsea making a strong push at a time when they are looking to solve goalscoring problems of their own - and may even offer more game time.

Sesko’s clause is valid until the end of June but the player is expected to make a decision over his future soon. His current club RB Leipzig are keen for him to stay longer with them and build on the form he showed in the second half of this season but understand his head has been turned by the current English interest. Paris Saint-Germain have been in the background, too.

Sesko is about to head into Euro 2024 with Slovenia and is scheduled to face England on June 25.

Stats via FBRef (as of 06/06/24).