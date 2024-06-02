Highlights Maresca aligns with Chelsea's vision, unlike Pochettino, focusing on structured coaching over elite player recruitment.

Maresca is expected to have an influence on transfers.

Chelsea aims to strengthen the defence with options like Calafiori, potentially facing competition.

As soon-to-be Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca lands at Stamford Bridge he will be signing up to a vision of the future that Mauricio Pochettino simply could not get his head around.

It is not that Maresca is the “yes man” that narratives around his appointment are beginning to suggest. It is more that Maresca is able to understand that Chelsea’s philosophy involves having a head coach that is willing to work within the club’s structure.

As one source describes, “he is comfortable with the club taking care of most of the recruitment, as long as he gets to take care of the training and players.”

Pochettino Wanted 'Elite Experience' at Chelsea

Maresca will have a say on transfers this summer

Pochettino was keen for the club to bring in elite experience if he had stayed in charge for next season and there is solid reasoning behind that. The model of signing players under-25 has left them with an incredible squad of emerging talent but in terms of having the nous to manage big games and winning silverware, they are some way short.

Poch wanted a premium centre-forward, a new Premier League-proven centre-back and even another figure for the midfield. And he loved Conor Gallagher because of the passion and dedication he held for the club, combined with a tenacious work rate and high technical ability.

Sources say that Maresca will have a say on transfers, and may even get to sign players beyond the age of 25. But they may not all be of the same profile or age that Poch had in mind.

There is work to do in every area of the pitch so it is worth considering just how Maresca not only reshapes the current version of Chelsea, but also improves it through his player development skills.

Related Tammy Abraham 'In the Frame' for Chelsea Return Chelsea are in the market for a striker this summer and one former player is reportedly under consideration

Chelsea to Focus on Goalkeeper Addition

Robert Sanchez could be sold

The goalkeeper position is another area Pochettino had concerns with, but while Aaron Ramsdale or Jordan Pickford would have been in his mind as great options, it is felt Chelsea’s profiling around this might be changing.

Robert Sanchez will be available for transfer this summer while Djordje Petrovic remains a player that is admired but can not be guaranteed the No.1 shirt. It is felt Maresca is very comfortable with the strengths Petrovic displays yet the process to identifying other stoppers is ongoing.

It could be that they decide to sign a direct young competitor but if they go for proven keepers there are a few that have been explored. Emi Martinez of Aston Villa is the most top-end keeper Chelsea could target if they do shop in England but if they are looking for value then options in Europe and South America are in view.

Brazilian stopper Bento of Athletico Paranaense is a player that has been extensively scouted while Chelsea also like Unai Simon, who just signed an extended contract with Athletic Bilbao, and Porto’s £65million-valued Diogo Costa. In England, Burnley’s James Trafford is rated at £20million but since relegation to the Championship, he is also being offered to various clubs at the moment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Robert Sanchez started 16 Premier League games for Chelsea in the 2023/2024 season, with Petrovic starting the other 22 fixtures.

Riccardo Calafiori a Target for Chelsea

He could cost just £20m

In defence, Chelsea need quality at centre-back and a new option at left-back. Riccardo Calafiori is emerging as a target and fits the profile Chelsea are looking for as he has the capability to cover both positions. The 22-year-old Bologna defender was one of the best players in Serie A last season and he could be signed at a bargain price of £20million.

One key issue with Caliafiori is that his Bologna manager Thiago Motta is taking over at Juventus - and wants to take the player with him. Calafiori is not Chelsea’s only target of course but would provide good value compared to other players they have looked at, such as Nottingham Forest’s Murillo.

Riccardo Calafiori - Bologna Stats - Serie A 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 (4) 7th Aerials Won Per Game 2 1st Pass Success Rate 89.8% 7th Tackles Per Game 1.6 =5th Interceptions Per Game 1.7 1st Match rating 6.99 2nd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 02-06-2024

Midfield is well stocked with Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia trusted as the future heartbeat of the team and while Gallagher is expected to leave, that narrative still flies in the face of what Gallagher wants. In fact, sources revealed to GMS that the player ended the season with optimism he could still land a new contract. Quite how that is affected by Pochettino’s departure remain to be seen. Chelsea could also embrace Cesare Casadei in their midfield, as the 21-year-old Italian played under Maresca at Leicester City.

Maresca Has Five-Man Striker Shortlist for Chelsea

Sesko, Osimhen, Gyokeres, Toney, and Dovbyk eyed

Chelsea are still in the market for another creative attacker - meaning one key figure will be sold - and they also are looking for a striker.

Raheem Sterling is fighting for his Chelsea future and does not want to become the victim of any change while Nicolas Jackson may see himself become more varied in terms of how he is used in the side next season so that a new goalscoring threat can be accommodated.

Chelsea have been looking at Victor Osimhen - a striker Pochettino definitely would have been on board with - while Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Ivan Toney and Artem Dovbyk are other players that have been documented in scouting reports. In this sense it is not expected their focus will change too much, given the club maintain control of the team build.

Osimhen, who has been described as 'world-class' by Jose Mourinho, is the most ambitious target and his profile will continue to be balanced out by the fact Chelsea are not going sign anyone else close to the £100million figure.

Now, as another new era begins, can Chelsea finally start moving forward together? The hiring of Maresca is a risk but Chelsea know they have a man who is on board with their blueprint of the future.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt