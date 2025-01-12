Kyle Walker is expected to depart from Manchester City and has been linked with a number of clubs abroad, but TalkSPORT pundit and former Liverpool striker, Dean Saunders, has suggested the Reds make a move for the Citizens' ace instead.

After his team's FA Cup clash with Salford, Pep Guardiola revealed the England international had asked to "explore options abroad", and that has thrown his future at the Etihad into immediate uncertainty. In almost eight years at the club, Walker has helped his side lift a remarkable six league titles, in addition to a Champions League and countless other trophies. Many have regarded him among the greatest right-backs in Premier League history, and Saunders has urged him to continue in the division a little more at Anfield.

Saunders: Walker Would be a 'Good Signing' for Liverpool

The Reds may need a new right-back soon

Speaking via TalkSPORT, Saunders insisted that Liverpool should make a move for Walker, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold. He said:

"So it looks like Trent is leaving, why don't Liverpool sign him [Walker]? "He'd be a good signing for Liverpool if Trent goes. I know they've got the young kid [Conor Bradley] coming through...by the way, he's still quick. "He'd get in Spurs' team, he'd get in Liverpool's team. He'd get in Man United's team. He'd get in Chelsea's team. Would he get in Arsenal's team? He'd get in Arsenal's team. He's better than [Ben] White! "If he gets offered £600,000-a-week to go and play in Saudi, I'm not going to criticise him, that to me makes sense. But if I'm a club in Italy or in Spain watching Kyle Walker...the pace of the English game, it's the quickest league in the world. "Yes, he's lost a yard of pace, but Kyle Walker's pace is still a match for most in this league."

Kyle Walker's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 15 Minutes Played 970 Tackles Won per 90 0.93 Interceptions per 90 0.28 Clearances per 90 1.20 Aerials Won (%) 56.3

Indeed, Trent Alexander-Arnold is still yet to put pen to paper on a new deal to stay in Merseyside beyond this season. As revealed by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Real Madrid remain insistent on signing the 26-year-old in the summer, who they consider an "absolute priority option". As such, there could be space for a new right-back in Arne Slot's squad.

Questions have been asked of Walker's performances this term though, and Roy Keane previously blasted the 34-year-old for his actions earlier this season against Manchester United. Nonetheless, the £180k-per-week defender still has plenty of suitors abroad, with AC Milan keen, alongside clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 12/01/2025