Wilfried Zaha 's transfer to Charlotte FC has been arguably the biggest move of the MLS offseason, with the former Premier League star ready to light up the North American circuit.

Zaha completed his move to Charlotte last week on a loan deal from Turkish giants Galatasaray S.K. . The 32-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at Ligue 1 side Lyon , where he only made six appearances.

In the most recent episode of GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness podcast, Charlotte head coach Dean Smith revealed Zaha's motivations for making the jump to MLS, and what he expects to see out of his new star forward.

Smith Speaks on Zaha Transfer

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT's Ben Jacobs on episode four of the Market Madness podcast, Smith says Zaha is "coming here to enjoy his football" after a difficult few months in Europe.

"He wasn't in the [Galatasaray] team so much, and he's just had an unsuccessful spell, I think, at Lyon, and he's coming here to enjoy his football. What I've seen from him in the training sessions so far, he's got a winning mentality. He will push the standards of training, and the expectations of what he wants from his teammates as well."

Smith revealed that he met with the Ivory Coast international in London prior to securing the signing.

"I wanted to get a feel of what his hunger was, and what he wanted to do. And likewise, he wanted to get a feel from me about what I wanted from him and how he would fit in. We both left that meeting in London really pleased with what we'd spoken about."

The former Aston Villa boss was very aware of the impact Zaha can have on a football pitch, facing his Crystal Palace side on numerous occasions in the Premier League.

"My teams have played his teams before, and he's always one you earmark as a game-changer. He's got a repertoire of skills, he's strong mentally, he can score, he can create, and he understands the game."

Zaha's Path to MLS

Zaha is best known for his time at Crystal Palace — his boyhood club, with which he made 458 appearances across 13 seasons, scoring 90 goals and tallying 52 assists.

The skilled winger made a $22 million move to Galatasaray in July 2023. In his first season in Turkiye, Zaha tallied 10 goals and five assists en route to the Süper Lig and Turkish Super Cup titles.

He found himself out of favor at the beginning of this season, and opted to join Lyon on loan in August. The move would prove to be a failure, as Zaha made only six appearances for the French club, failing to score a single goal.

Internationally, Zaha has 31 caps for the Ivory Coast, scoring four times.