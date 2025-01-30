Wilfried Zaha 's transfer to Charlotte FC has been arguably the biggest move of the MLS offseason, with the former Premier League star ready to light up the North American circuit.

Zaha completed his move to Charlotte last week on a loan deal from Turkish giants Galatasaray S.K. . The 32-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at Ligue 1 side Lyon , where he only made six appearances.

On the most recent episode of GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness podcast, Charlotte head coach Dean Smith shared what he expects Zaha to bring to his squad, and the role he sees for the former Premier League star.

What Zaha Brings to Charlotte

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT's Ben Jacobs on episode four of the Market Madness podcast, Smith explained what he feels Zaha can bring to elevate the standard of his team.

"First and foremost, quality. We've seen over the years what he can do, how he can do it, whether it's playing in the Premier League and at Galatasaray in his first year, and for the Ivory Coast. What I've seen from him in the training sessions so far, he's got a winning mentality. He will push the standards of training, and the expectations of what he wants from his teammates as well."

Smith believes Zaha's prowess in the attacking third will be a huge boost to Charlotte's offensive potential. Charlotte were 22nd in MLS in goals scored last season with 45.

"He's got a repertoire of skills, he's strong mentally, he's got really good technique, and he understands the game. He can score, he can create, and he can win lots and lots of penalties as well."

Zaha's Path to MLS

Zaha is best known for his time at Crystal Palace — his boyhood club, with which he made 458 appearances across 13 seasons, scoring 90 goals and tallying 52 assists.

The skilled winger made a $22 million move to Galatasaray in July 2023. In his first season in Turkiye, Zaha tallied 10 goals and five assists en route to the Süper Lig and Turkish Super Cup titles.

He found himself out of favor at the beginning of this season, and opted to join Lyon on loan in August. The move would prove to be a failure, as Zaha made only six appearances for the French club, failing to score a single goal.

Internationally, Zaha has 31 caps for the Ivory Coast, scoring four times.