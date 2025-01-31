Wilfried Zaha 's transfer to Charlotte FC has been arguably the biggest move of the MLS offseason, with the former Premier League star ready to light up the North American circuit.

Zaha completed his move to Charlotte last week on a loan deal from Turkish giants Galatasaray S.K. . The 32-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at Ligue 1 side Lyon , where he only made six appearances.

On the most recent episode of GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness podcast, Charlotte head coach Dean Smith discussed the growth of MLS and how transfers like Zaha's will impact the league.

Smith on the Rapid Growth of MLS

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT's Ben Jacobs on episode four of the Market Madness podcast, Smith shared his feelings on how the perception of MLS has changed in recent years, finally shaking the reputation of being a "retirement league".

While Charlotte have made a big move for Zaha, clubs like Atlanta United have also been big spenders this offseason, striking huge deals for the likes of Emmanuel Latte Lath and Miguel Almiron.

"If Atlanta are going make signings like that for younger players, it just shows you how much the league has come on. I believe the league has come on leaps and bounds over a short period of time, and I think it'll continue to grow now."

Smith also believes the upcoming major tournaments on North American soil will go a long way in growing the league and attracting new fans and better talent.

"We've got the Club World Cup here this year, we've got the [FIFA] World Cup here the following year. I think the viewing figures for watching soccer over here are getting bigger and bigger, and that can only help to attract better players."

Zaha's Path to MLS

Zaha is best known for his time at Crystal Palace — his boyhood club, with which he made 458 appearances across 13 seasons, scoring 90 goals and tallying 52 assists.

The skilled winger made a $22 million move to Galatasaray in July 2023. In his first season in Turkiye, Zaha tallied 10 goals and five assists en route to the Süper Lig and Turkish Super Cup titles.

He found himself out of favor at the beginning of this season, and opted to join Lyon on loan in August. The move would prove to be a failure, as Zaha made only six appearances for the French club, failing to score a single goal.

Internationally, Zaha has 31 caps for the Ivory Coast, scoring four times.