The Cleveland Cavaliers are a club that's likely headed for a new look this offseason. It would not appear likely that Cleveland is going to run it back with all three of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Jarrett Allen.

Momentum does seem to be building about Mitchell eventually signing a long-term contract extension with Cleveland this summer, but Garland and/or Allen being moved would not be surprising, given the latest reports and rumors involving the Cavaliers of late.

That said, if Mitchell inks an extension with Cleveland, with Evan Mobley looking to be a franchise pillar going forward, the Cavaliers could still be in very good shape. Around those types of players, though, it's still going to be about filling in the gaps, and one player that fits that to a T, among others, is Dean Wade.

When he's been regularly involved, Wade has been part of the winning formula for the Cavaliers in the last few seasons. And next season, he could be poised to level up for Cleveland and take a true step forward.

Wade Could Be Primed to Turn the Corner

Wade has long been a winning player for Cleveland

Wade is not a player that's going to usually be taking a considerable amount of shots when he's in games for Cleveland, and the counting stats aren't going to be gaudy for him. Still, Cleveland is better off when he's been available in recent years, and his two-way contributions make him viable to play in tandem with Mobley, for example. He was capable of playing alongside Mobley or Allen, or even both at points, too.

As one can see here, Wade isn't going to necessarily be a key shot creation presence, but he does the little things well for the Cavaliers, and it's not a coincidence that when he was regularly involved, Cleveland was in a good place as a group.

Wade's 2023-24 Reg. Season Averages Category Stat PTS 5.4 TRB 4.0 3PT% 39.1% eFG% 58.4% PLUS-MINUS 3.3 NET RTG 8.3

Wade had 5.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in the 2023-24 campaign, which again doesn't suggest he was lighting it up offensively. However, Wade is a respectable catch-and-shoot player, as he connected on 39.1 percent of his three-point attempts in the regular season, and if Mobley moves to the near-full-time 5, quality off-ball role players like Wade could benefit from added spacing.

Something to keep in mind with Wade regarding this now-past season for Cleveland is also how, when he had expanded opportunities, he was able to have more of an impact and settle in a bit more.

In Wade's 32 starts, he had 6.3 points and 4.7 boards per contest and shot 39.6 percent from three on 4.2 attempts, on what was an average of 24.9 minutes. In his 22 regular season appearances off the bench, he had 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in an average of 14.2 minutes, and shot 38.2 percent from deep.

By and large, the Cavs were better off when Wade was available in the 2023-24 campaign, and the same could hold true in previous seasons.

Unfortunately, injuries have been a part of the story for Wade in his tenure with Cleveland, and last season, he was limited to only 54 regular season appearances this now-past go-around, largely due to a knee injury. The last regular season game Wade played in this season was on March 8, and he was sidelined until Cleveland's East Semifinal series against the Boston Celtics, in which Cleveland lost in five games.

Wade wasn't active in Cleveland's series win in seven games over the Orlando Magic, and versus Boston, was not much of a factor offensively. Given the time he missed, though, one couldn't have had lofty expectations in the playoffs for Wade.

However, when Wade has been a rotational regular in the past few seasons, and had opportunities as a starting forward, his defensive play, rebounding positioning and off-ball viability at both ends has helped Cleveland.

Wade is a multi-positional forward defender with a 6-foot-9 stature, and if Wade can have starting chances next season, he and Mobley could be a formidable defensive pairing in their own right. Wade was one of the game's more effective forward defenders in the 2023-24 campaign, and when he's healthy and can establish a shooting rhythm game-to-game, it gives the Cavs more balance. The Cavaliers had a 36-18 regular season record when Wade played, and they were 21-11 in games where he was a starter.

He's been one of Cleveland's best role players as a three-and-D option when healthy, and while one will have to see how Cleveland's roster moves to shake out this offseason if he remains on the floor, Wade could be primed for a step forward with his production in 2024-25.