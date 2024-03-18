Highlights Ayton's strong performance over the last month redeems his early season struggles

Lack of healthy rest due to sleeping on an air mattress impacted his poor play initially

Portland sees Ayton in his best form, positioning him as a key figure for future success.

The Portland Trail Blazers' season hasn't been the prettiest as they are in their first year of a rebuild in the post-Damian Lillard era. Former first-overall pick, Deandre Ayton, was acquired by the Blazers in hopes that he could develop into the player that he was expected to be coming out of Arizona. Ayton has come into form over the past month and has bounced back from his incredibly poor start to the season. However, he pinpoints one reason to blame for his early season struggles.

Despite there being no competition for the starting center spot, Ayton was a non-factor on the court for the Trail Blazers. Ayton opened up about his early season struggles with Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian and revealed a surprising reason for his poor play on the Blazer Focused podcast.

"My body wasn’t just my body. People forget the humane difference of me adjusting to everything. That included something as routine as getting proper sleep. Just being comfortable in waking up. I didn’t have a bed for quite some time. I was on an air mattress. Just trying to figure this out."

Ayton claims that his lack of healthy rest was due to sleeping on an air matters, which was the reason for his poor play in the early stages of the season. He also mentions the struggles of adapting to a new environment and the stress of family coming in and out of town. Ayton confirmed that he's feeling comfortable and acclimated with the team and his play supports his claim.

Ayton is Playing Excellent Basketball for the Trail Blazers

Portland is receiving the version of Ayton, which made him the first overall pick in 2018

Deandre Ayton may never live up to the expectations of being the top overall pick in the draft that featured the likes of Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young and Jalen Brunson. However, he is showcasing the skill and talent which made him a highly coveted prospect.

Deandre Ayton Stats in the Last 10 Games Category Stats PTS 22.0 REB 13.4 STL 1.0 FT% 88.2 FG% 65.0

Deandre Ayton has been playing like the best player on the Portland Trail Blazers over the past month. In his last 10 games, he's averaging 22 points and 13.4 rebounds, which is a sample size of a month's worth of basketball. However, he's been even better in the last five games.

Ayton is averaging 27.2 points and 15.0 rebounds on 63 percent shooting in his last five games, including a 30-point 19 rebound game against the Toronto Raptors and a 33-point 19 rebound game against the Atlanta Hawks, both resulting in a victory.

This season was designed to be one consisting of development for the Portland Trail Blazers. Ayton's resurgence gives hope that the team has their franchise center for the future.