When it comes to the discrepancy between a player's potential and their actual on-court performance, not many players compare to Deandre Ayton. The former number-one draft pick had all the tools to succeed and dominate in the modern NBA. He's big, athletic, mobile, and showed a great touch around the rim, a skill that can't be taught.

He also showed the ability to be a viable defensive anchor, and his defense was a big reason why the Phoenix Suns were able to make their 2021 NBA Finals run. Yet three years later, the Suns are still trying to compete for a title, only this time, they're doing it without Ayton. They made the conscious decision to trade him away this past summer, indicating that they believe their chances are better off without him.

This summer, the Suns traded Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers as a supplemental piece in the Damian Lillard trade that sent the superstar to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Instead of competing for a title, Ayton is playing on a lottery team, and his image and perception have changed for the worse. He's no longer considered an elite big man, or even a highlight from the stacked 2018 NBA Draft. Instead, he's just another player on the 'What If' list, a collection of players that came into the league with undeniable potential but won't reach their ceiling.

However, Ayton is punching back at the doubters. Over his last five games, he's averaged 27.2 points and 15 rebounds. He's playing like a number-one pick should, and has displayed aggression and confidence, characteristics that have been missing from his game for most of his professional career.

Although he's been on a tear, it's unlikely that his hot performance continues to last. We've seen this story before. The problem with Ayton has never been his ability to perform at an elite level. The problem is that he has never been able to do it consistently, and judging by how he still approaches the game, it's likely that the problem will continue.

The Mid-Range Mercenary

Second most mid-range attempts for a center

Ayton loves the mid-range. He's averaging 3.4 attempts per game, more than any center in the league besides Joel Embiid. To his credit, he's extremely proficient at it. He's averaging 53.6 percent shooting from his attempts, the second most efficient rate for any player attempting at least two and a half mid-range shots.

The Blazers actively play around this. When they bring the ball up, you'll often see Ayton trailing behind while the opposing center is setting up. In the play below, Ayton is the last player to pass the half-court line and can get to his spot while Luke Kornet is setting up in a defensive position.

You'll often see him hovering outside the restricted area, taking advantage of opposing defenses that collapse on the driver. While he has a good stroke, and has the shooting percentages to back up his high frequency of attempts, his overreliance on the mid-range is what prevents him from being an elite player.

He only attempts 4.5 shots within the restricted area per game, far lower than most centers in the league. His reluctance to attack the rim means that if he starts missing his mid-range shots, he doesn't have other ways of getting himself reengaged offensively. It's why he's also been a historically streaky player.

Ayton just doesn't look to attack the rim or draw contact, so he's not getting to the foul line either. Although he shoots an impressive 83% percent on free throws, he's only getting to the line 1.4 times per game. That ranks 53 of all NBA centers, an exceptionally low number for a player who's extremely capable of taking advantage of foul shooting.

FT% and FTA comparison for Centers shooting over 82% from the Free Throws Player FT% FTA Deandre Ayton 82.8% 1.4 Joel Embiid 88.3% 11.9 Nikola Jokic 82.8% 5.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 87.4% 4.8 Kristap Porzingis 85.9% 5.6

When he's not making his mid-range shots, it's not just his individual performance that is negatively impacted, but his team's as well. Unlike traditional bigs, who can typically muscle their way into easy shots, or at least get to the foul line to reestablish rhythm, Ayton's style of play doesn't allow him that same benefit.

If he starts off cold, he's probably going to be a non-factor offensively for the rest of the game. After all, put yourself in the coach's shoes. If a player is cold from mid-range, statistically the least efficient shot zone, would you want them to take more mid-range shots in hopes that they'd shoot themselves out of the slump?

Probably not. You're more likely to move the offense somewhere else. A neat thing to point out in Ayton's gamelog is that when he's having an off night, he attempts extremely few field goals.

And that's because he doesn't get involved in an offense the way a traditional big would. He's not fighting for post position, he's not backing opposing defenders down, and he's just not looking for contact. An off-shooting night from Ayton means he's practically removed from the offense.

So, why does this mean that his current success is unlikely to be sustained? Because we've seen this story before. He's always had good stretches of games in the past until his shots stop falling. It's unlikely that this time is any different.

If Ayton wants to take his game to the next level, he needs to expand his game beyond just the mid-range. Without a more versatile offensive skillset, he's too one-dimensional and exploitable to be a consistent scorer.