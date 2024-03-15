Highlights Deandre Ayton is proving the critics wrong with stellar play post-All Star break, leading the Portland Trail Blazers in points and rebounds.

Since the NBA’s All-Star break, one player for the Portland Trail Blazers has stood out above the rest – former No. 1 overall draft pick, Deandre Ayton.

The 25-year-old opened himself up to criticism earlier this year when he stated that he felt he was worthy of receiving a max-level contract, something league insider Mark Medina argues he needs to back up with his on-court actions, and over the last few weeks, he certainly has.

Battle For the Lottery

33.3 percent win rate since All-Star break, tied with 76ers, Hornets for 24th in NBA

The Trail Blazers’ current positioning in the Western Conference standings has come as a surprise to almost nobody, considering their complete off-season roster overhaul, in which long-time franchise cornerstone, Damian Lillard, departed from the organization after 13 seasons.

Entering a complete rebuilding phase, arguably Portland’s largest return was that of Deandre Ayton, who was sent to the team by the Phoenix Suns to facilitate Lillard’s move to the Milwaukee Bucks, after his relationship with the Suns organization soured to the point of no return.

Portland Trail Blazers - 2023-24 Season Statistics Category Statistic League Rank PTS 107.7 28th OPP PTS 155.7 17th ORTG 108.7 28th DRTG 116.6 21st NRTG -8.0 28th

But his tenure in Oregon didn’t get off to the best start, with his early numbers initially suggesting he was regressing from his form in Phoenix, which warranted some to consider that the Blazers had already lost the trade, especially considering that he is the seventh-highest paid center in the league, on a four-year, $132.9 million deal.

Despite all this, Ayton publicly expressed back in late January that he felt he was worthy of a max-level contract, and that he had ‘nothing to prove’, and while it drew a plethora of criticism, it was something Medina argued he had the potential to achieve, but only on the premises of him reigniting his form, and performing on a more consistent basis.

With a roster featuring four members of its core all under the age of 25, including the third overall pick in the 2023 draft, Scoot Henderson, there were little expectations placed on this young team, where they currently possess the fifth-worst record in the league winning only 19 of their 66 games.

But, they went 0-9 in the month of February, the second-worst record in the league, with them bettering only the Washington Wizards' 0-12 record.

As such, this has led to a 33.3 percent win rate since the All-Star break, tied for 24th in the league with the sliding Philadelphia 76ers, and Charlotte Hornets.

Therefore, it can be expected that they will once again likely receive a top lottery pick for next year's draft.

Chauncey Billups Impressed by Ayton’s Attitude

Contrary to some concerns over Ayton’s attitude during his time with Phoenix, Medina expresses that his head coach in Portland, Chauncey Billups, has seen nothing but positivity in his approach this season.

Though, the journalist goes on to say that the 25-year-old will always be scrutinized when he isn’t putting up elite-level performances, especially considering that he is a former No. 1 overall pick.

“Chauncey Billups said that he's seen nothing but positive things, where he felt like Ayton’s been accepting of his role, where it's more about developing the young guys, and that his body language and mannerisms have always been positive, even through some of the losses and poor performances. Deandre is going to open himself to scrutiny when he's not putting up max-caliber performances, and he needs to back up his strong convictions with actions. But, I will give him credit for embracing being part of the young team, and he understands the scrutiny that's followed him in Phoenix, he recognizes it's out there, but at the end of the day, it's more about what you do and not what you say.”

Ayton’s Latest Resurgence

Team-leading 25.1 PPG, 15.1 REB over last seven games

Having battled through injury to start the season, where he missed the first 11 games for his new team, Ayton has grown more and more in confidence, which has seen his production gradually improve across the season.

Deandre Ayton - 2023-24 Month-to-Month Splits Category November December January February PTS 14.5 13.0 15.1 17.1 FG% 59.2 45.9 55.9 63.7 REB 9.5 6.9 9.6 11.0 BLKS 0.7 0.4 0.8 1.1 +/- -8.8 -3.1 -1.9 -6.5

But, since the All-Star break, the 25-year-old looks to have regained the form that he entered the league with, which earned him the Rookie of the Year award back in 2019, and his scoring production has been particularly impressive of late.

Throughout the month of March, Ayton has averaged 29.0 points, the sixth-most in the Association, and 16.8 rebounds on 61/50/92 shooting splits. In those four outings, the Blazers have gone 2-2, and currently have a 4-5 record in March, having almost already eclipsed their six wins in January and February combined.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Over his last four games, Ayton has held his opponents to 41.5 percent from the field, down 6.1 percent from their 47.5 percent season average.

Furthermore, this month, so far, has seen the Blazers outscore their opponents by 1.9 points per 100 possessions when Ayton has been on the court, compared to being outscored by 4.2 points per 100 possessions when he has been on the sidelines.

This is a stark contrast to last month, whereby the Blazers were outscored by 10.1 points per 100 possessions, even with Ayton on the court, but fared even worse when he was not on the hardwood, with a net efficiency of minus-18.1

Overall, it appears that Ayton has finally become accustomed to Billups' system, and should he continue on this upward trajectory of dominant performances that he has so far demonstrated in the last few weeks, then the wheels of his career renaissance with Portland may be fully in motion.

Thus, Ayton's move to the Trail Blazers could yet turn out to be considered a resounding success for both player, and organization, and further down the line, this could even see him rewarded with the max-caliber contract he feels he is deserving of, though all these variables still remain to be seen.

