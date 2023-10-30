Highlights Trade rumors finally became a reality as Deandre Ayton was sent to Portland in a blockbuster deal involving Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ayton's move to the Blazers may benefit him as he avoids a potentially frustrating role likely focused around defense under Suns head coach Frank Vogel.

Ayton's tenure in Phoenix saw mixed results, with impressive offensive stats but questions surrounding his defense and postseason performances. Moving to Portland may provide the opportunity for a career revitalization.

After being the subject of trade rumors for a number of years, the Phoenix Suns finally offloaded Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers in the blockbuster deal which saw Damian Lillard dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks. According to NBA writer Mark Medina, though, this move may benefit the 25-year-old as the journalist argues that he would have been ‘frustrated’ in having to play more defense under Suns head coach, Frank Vogel.

End of an era

The summer off-season saw a number of players join new teams, but no trade was as significant as the one that involved Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. After eleven seasons as a member of the Blazers, the 33-year-old felt that it was time to move on, with his championship hopes thought to be fading as a result of his team still very much in a rebuild era. As such, he requested a traded shortly after the Blazers selected rookie point-guard, Scoot Henderson, third overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.

For much of the summer, Lillard’s first choice, the Miami Heat, were seemingly leading the race to sign the seven-time All-Star, but after they failed to produce an enticing trade package, the Blazers sent a damaging shock wave around the league when it was announced that Lillard would be heading to Milwaukee to pair up with Giannis Antetokounmpo, instantly cementing them as one of the top championship contenders in the Eastern Conference. In order for such a blockbuster trade to be facilitated, though, another team had to get involved.

After years of hearing his name in trade speculation, the Phoenix Suns finally pulled the trigger and moved on from former first overall pick, Deandre Ayton, sending him to Portland and receiving some much-needed rotational depth in Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson in return. The 25-year-old spent the first five seasons of his NBA career with Phoenix and will now look to re-establish himself as one of the top young centers in the league under Blazers head coach, Chauncey Billups.

Medina – Ayton’s role with the Suns would have been ‘sublimated’

Medina believes that had Ayton remained a member of the Suns, there would have been some frustration on his part. This is because his role would likely have turned into one more focused on defense as a result of the plethora of offensive talent now on the roster with the acquisition of Bradley Beal to form a big three with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Now as a member of the Blazers, though, Medina believes the big will have a much more ‘significant’ role on his new team.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“This [trading DeAndre Ayton] also has a recipe to really help them [the Phoenix Suns] because even though DeAndre Ayton theoretically could have benefited from playing under Frank Vogel, a new head coach, a new environment, there was still the stench with being with the Suns. I think it was inevitable that there would be frustration that he would have had, because when you look at Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, his offensive role would have been sublimated at some point, and it would have been more about him playing defense. And here with the Portland Trail Blazers, he clearly is going to be having a much more significant role.”

Tenure in Phoenix

Being drafted as the No. 1 overall pick came with a lot of expectation on a young Deandre Ayton’s shoulders, especially as it was the franchise’s first ever No. 1 pick. After a lone season at the University of Arizona, in which the then-freshman averaged 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, the seven-footer became the resounding favorite to come off the board first in the 2018 Draft, being selected ahead of Marvin Bagley III and Luka Doncic, who rounded out the top three, respectively.

Deandre Ayton - NBA Career Statistics Minutes Played 30.6 Points 16.6 Assists 1.6 Rebounds 10.4 Steals 0.7 Blocks 1.0 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

In his five seasons in Phoenix, Ayton participated in 303 games, starting all but six contests. There, he averaged 16.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.0 block per game, solely operating in the paint in which he converted an efficient 60.4 percent from the field. Last season alone, the 25-year-old averaged 18.0 points and 10 rebounds, but he was less effective in his shot-blocking (0.5) than in years prior. He did see a significant increase in his steals, though, averaging 1.5 per game across 67 games.

Over the years, his level of intensity and aggressiveness when it comes to post-season has raised some questions, particularly surrounding his defense which has at times been a complete non-factor, and last season was no different. Averaging a career 15.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists on 62.9 percent shooting in 45 playoff games, in Phoenix’s run to the conference semi-finals this past post-season, his numbers across the board suffered a huge dip. In their 10 post-season games, Ayton would score only 13.4 points on 55.0 percent shooting, with a defensive rating of 117.9, arguably putting the nail in his coffin himself on his time as a member of the Suns.

With his role likely to have changed this season under defensive-minded head coach Vogel, moving to a rebuilding situation in Portland may be exactly the environment Deandre Ayton needs to revitalize his career as an offensive powerhouse in the league once again.