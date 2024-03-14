Highlights Deandre Ayton exhibited significant improvement post-All-Star break, delivering dominant performances.

Despite initial criticisms and comparisons, Ayton is showcasing growth and consistency amidst injuries.

While Ayton still has room to grow, his versatile play style and potential are crucial for the Portland Trail Blazers' rebuild.

Deandre Ayton has experienced a suitably up-and-down season as a Portland Trail Blazer in the sixth year and latest chapter of an eventful career. The Bahamian big man has especially enjoyed a major on-court resurgence since the All-Star break.

Despite criticisms that he was not living up to his potential, which may have been clouded by the loaded draft class he was a part of, Ayton has seen relative NBA success and has been a steady presence for a rebuilding Portland team this season.

Back With a Bang

Ayton has put on impressive performances in the last month

The 2018 first overall pick recorded a season-high 33 points at a clip of 15-20 from the field, 19 rebounds, and a block, to inspire the Portland Trail Blazers to a 106-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

In a challenging season, with Portland totaling 19 wins so far, Ayton is providing some tangible silver lining for the rebuilding franchise. But the clinic he put on against Atlanta isn’t an isolated incident; it’s the second time he’s logged 30 and 19 in a game during this campaign.

Ayton has been set back by multiple periods of absence, most recently missing five games with a hand injury. Since returning, he has averaged 26 points and 17 rebounds in 36 minutes. He has posted double-doubles in six consecutive games.

The boldest line of delineation in Ayton’s season is the All-Star break – a weekend in which he spends time opening his own Ayton Family Foundation. Since the break, he’s seen a significant upturn in performance after an inconsistent season.

Deandre Ayton before and since the All-Star break Period PPG FG% RPG Before All-Star 16.3 59.30% 10.4 Since All-Star 24.2 64.20% 15.3

The 7'1 big puts the run of form down to growing accustomed to his new team and previously unfamiliar surroundings.

“Just playing hard, man, approaching the game the way I want to approach it. Every night’s a big night playing with these guys and getting to know them and just being out there with them and battling. That’s all I can say, that’s what lead to it to be honest.”

Blocking Out the Noise

Ayton has drawn criticism throughout his career

Entering the league, the center was a unanimous first-overall pick for the Phoenix Suns and expectations were extremely high. The pressure was increased due to breakout seasons from players like Luka Dončić and Trae Young, whom Phoenix passed on to select Ayton.

Unfortunately for him, the barometer is extra-high for those selected first in any class, but especially one featuring multiple future All-Stars and franchise cornerstones.

Since entering the league as an undeniable prospect, he averaged a career double-double, but that didn’t dissuade the detractors, who believed Ayton was willingly falling short of his potential and not progressing at the desired rate. He was traded to Portland in the summer, as collateral in the Damian Lillard three-team trade.

As is so often the case, the former Arizona Wildcat’s most turbulent periods have been marred by injury, but ‘DominAyton’ has recently proven that when healthy, he can reach another level. The former Arizona Wildcat has heard the doubters and is not fazed.

“I listen and I hear it and I love it. I thank these haters for it, cause it’s making me approach this game in the right way and carry the PDX on my back all the way. So I thank them. I’m wearing the cape all the way.”

Just Getting Started

How much better can the Blazers big man become?

The 25-year-old drew comparisons to former players such as Shawn Kemp and David Robinson before playing a single NBA game, due to his unique physical profile. Some scouts foresaw multiple All-Star appearances and a franchise-leading legacy for Ayton, but it hasn’t trended in that direction thus far.

In the place of abundant individual accolades, however, Ayton has big game experiences and lessons learned from playing at the highest stage. He has enjoyed three runs in the postseason with Phoenix, averaging 15.9 points and 10.5 rebounds in playoff minutes throughout his young career.

In the Suns’ Finals run in 2021, he put up 14.7 points and 12 rebounds as they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks. With some help from Ayton, Portland will hope to turn their fortunes around and he can gain even more experience on the highest stage.

Without a doubt, there’s plenty of runway remaining in Ayton’s NBA journey. The former McDonald’s All-American feels as though he has an opportunity to grow and the right environment to do so in Portland. He will hope to ride this trajectory and force himself into conversations with top bigs in the league.

Deandre Ayton vs 2024 All-Star Centers this season Player PPG FG% RPG APG Nikola Jokic 26.0 58.2% 12.3 9.2 Anthony Davis 24.7 55.2% 12.4 3.6 Bam Adebayo 19.8 50.7% 10.5 4.0 Deandre Ayton 15.3 57.7% 11.1 1.7

Things change quickly in the NBA, especially with a rebuilding team, but Portland taking on Ayton’s two-year $69.5 million contract doesn’t seem so much like an albatross anymore and he has made his ambitions clear – he wants to be ‘that guy’.

“Whether I look like the bad guy or not, I’m trying to be great. I’m trying to be a winner in this league. I’m trying to be known as that guy. If you’re around me, you’re going to learn how to win.”