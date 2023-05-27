DeAndre Hopkins’ list of ideal teams that he wants to join might need to go through a rethink following his release by the Arizona Cardinals, Adam Schefter believes.

According to various reports a few months ago, the Arizona Cardinals were actively in the process of trying to ship out wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a man who a few years ago would have been in the argument as the best at his position in the game, and this season showed that he still has something to offer to them despite a few injuries and suspensions over the past few years.

There was also some speculation that the Cardinals could be set to cut their losses and just get rid of him rather than waiting for compensation, and clearly having waited long enough to find someone that ultimately never came, they announced yesterday that they would be indeed be releasing him.

The move means that teams will be able to pick him up now without having to give up any draft capital, and Hopkins has a clear list of teams that he hopes will come after him, as he explained last week on the I Am Athlete podcast:

DeAndre Hopkins might have his head in the clouds

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter though, that list of teams he gave out might not be in a position to go and get him. Speaking on NFL Live (starting at 1:33), Schefter ran through all the teams that Hopkins listed the teams that Hopkins wants to play for, and why each of them will have their issues with signing him:

Let's go case by case here. Let's look at Buffalo, don't have a lot of money, he would be a luxury item, don't know that it can happen there. Baltimore has gone out and signed Odell Beckham, Jr. and drafted Zae Flowers in the first round. The Chargers went out and drafted Quinton Johnson in the first round to go along with Mike Williams, and Keenan Allen. DeAndre Hopkins will be a luxury item in Philadelphia.

And then the last team out there will be the Kansas City Chiefs who clearly have a need, but had been unwilling to meet his price to date. And they don't have much money right now because they gave some of that money to the free agent offensive tackle Donovan Smith and still have to redo the contract of Chris Jones and maybe even Patrick Mahomes.

So of the places that DeAndre Hopkins listed as attractive to him, none of them make an overwhelming amount of sense for the type of money that he'd like to make. Now, if he's willing to take less building incentives, yes, something with one of those teams could get done. But if any one of these teams wanted him badly enough, they would have traded for him. So now they’ve got to find a home for him on a more friendly contract.

Where will DeAndre Hopkins find a home?

As pointed out earlier, Hopkins still has something to give in terms of his play, just not at the price that he probably wants or for the team that he wants. He will no doubt get some offers from teams, more than likely after they have waited a while for his price to drop a little bit more and for him to get a little bit more desperate to play.

His best bet is arguably to go somewhere that he can be a certified #1 receiver on a one-year contract and get fed the ball a lot to show the rest of the league what he can do, then hope that they’ll come back for him at this point next year and give him one more big payday.