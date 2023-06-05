DeAndre Hopkins’ wait to find a new team could be over soon after a move he made last week, Albert Breer has claimed.

DeAndre Hopkins, a man who was arguably one of the best receivers in the league during his peak years, currently finds himself on the NFL’s unemployment line following his release from the Arizona Cardinals. When you look at his numbers, it’s hard to think that he hasn’t been snapped up already.

A large part of that might be down to the salary that he had whilst with the Cardinals (which would have given teams a reason not to trade for him), and what he expects to be able to get on the open market, knowing that it will probably be somewhat similar to what he was going to get this year.

However, Albert Breer thinks that Hopkins’ decision to get himself an agent might speed things up a bit to get him off the market.

DeAndre Hopkins set for a helping hand with his agent

Last week Hopkins hired Klutch Sports’ Kelton Crenshaw, a man who already has a number of NFL clients, and writing for SI.com, Breer believes that Crenshaw won’t necessarily help because he’ll be acting as an intermediary between Hopkins and the teams that want him, but because he’ll tell Hopkins exactly what he needs to hear heading into any prospective negotiations:

Hiring an agent can help him. Part of Crenshaw’s job will be giving Hopkins the hard truth about his market, and that where it sits now is about more than just who he’s been as a player—his age, injury/practice history and the time of year it is are all big factors, too. Had Hopkins accepted those truths earlier, my guess is he would probably be on the Chiefs or Bills roster now.

At this point, I’d say both those teams would sign him only at a discount… But having an agent, beyond just adviser Saint Omni, involved should help expedite things.

DeAndre Hopkins set to hop onto a new team quickly?

There was also some concern about how Hopkins’ lack of representation could have been putting teams off, so the addition of an agent will also help in those matters, but going back to Breer’s point, you would hope that this is the catalyst for change in Hopkins’ mindset.

A player of his talent shouldn’t be unemployed for this long, and whilst his dream salary might have gone out the window, there will be teams out there that will want to sign him, just at a much better price for them, some of whom might be challenging for a Super Bowl this year.