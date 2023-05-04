DeAndre Hopkins might force the Arizona Cardinals to keep him in order to keep hold of his contract, Albert Breer has claimed.

According to various reports, the Arizona Cardinals are currently in the process of trying to ship out wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a man who a few years ago would have been in the argument as the best at his position in the game, and this season showed that he still has something to offer.

Despite the supposed efforts to trade him, there are currently no takers out there for him just yet, possibly as a result of his large salary, leading to some speculation that the Cardinals could be set to cut their losses and just get rid of him rather than waiting for compensation.

And according to NFL insider Albert Breer, Hopkins might decide to force the Cardinals to keep him for just a little bit longer before he moves to a different team.

DeAndre Hopkins set for riches over rings… for now at least

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, when asked by a fan what the trade market looks like for Hopkins following the conclusion of the NFL Draft, Breer pointed out that it might well be a case that he remains in Arizona with his current contract before moving on to a team that he would probably get less money from:

It’s not always about the money, but in this case, it really is all about the money.

Hopkins is scheduled to make $19.45 million this year. And the reason the Cardinals couldn’t move him, really, for anything, after allowing teams to talk to his camp, is right there for you. Other teams, such as the Chiefs and Bills, I believe would have an interest in him at a price point that’s not close to what he’s on the books for in Arizona. The Cardinals, meanwhile, have shown a willingness to pay him that, just in carrying his number on their cap for this long.

So in the end, I wouldn’t blame him if, at 31 years old and after a decade in the league, he was feeling his football mortality a little and decided to just take the nearly $20 million in front of him and then maybe go ring chasing thereafter.

DeAndre Hopkins set to drag his feet in the desert

You honestly wouldn’t blame Hopkins for using that line of thought for this upcoming season, as it would still alow him to make as much money as he can before he would hit the free agency market, or make his contract more appealing to those who might want to trade for him.

Given his ability, even at 32 or 33 he would still be a pretty important piece in a lot of teams, even as a threat to take attention away from other receivers on his team, and that would be the best time for him to go ‘ring chasing’, he just needs to put up with it for a little bit longer.