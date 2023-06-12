DeAndre Hopkins is likely facing a significant drop in what he could have got in terms of payment following his release from the Arizona Cardinals, Albert Breer has claimed.

DeAndre Hopkins, a man who was arguably one of the best receivers in the league during his peak years, currently finds himself on the NFL’s unemployment line following his release from the Arizona Cardinals. When you look at his numbers, it’s hard to think that he hasn’t been snapped up already.

Those numbers might well have brought with it a really nice payday for Hopkins, even if he is 31 years old right now, his performances when he got back in the field last year showed that he can still be productive for a team and possibly give them that edge to win a Super Bowl (which would have made the money very well spent, no matter how much it was).

However, as Hopkins continues to wait in the unemployment line, the number of what he can command on the open market is starting to drop, and according to Breer, it has dropped quite a lot.

DeAndre Hopkins not hot property anymore

Writing in an article for SI.com, Breer revealed details of conversations he’d had with executives around the league, and they revealed what sort of price Hopkins was likely to get now compared to back in March when the Cardinals were looking to trade him:

This is not a good juncture to be a free agent. Most teams have hit their budgets—both cap- and cash-wise—for the offseason, which makes this a much different time to be on the market than mid-March. So this isn’t really about what Hopkins is worth based on his history and production. It’s about what he’ll be able to get based on the calendar and his trajectory as a player.

I hit up a couple of team execs Sunday to try to get a value on him. One said that if he were a free agent in March, he’d still see Hopkins as an $18 million player on a multiyear deal, but “it’s such a strange time to reach the market; everyone has already spent and allocated.” Another guessed he’d get between $8 million and $10 million on a one-year deal, with some upside built in to make him whole if he could produce at his accustomed level.

If I had to take a stab at it, I’d say the latter guess is in the neighborhood of what he gets, if Hopkins just chooses the highest bidder (which, honestly, no one should blame him as a 31-year-old player who hasn’t played a full season in three years). And I’d say that’s probably what Hopkins will do, since he already walked away from shots to chase a ring in Buffalo and Kansas City, which would represent his two best shots, by far, to do so.

When you look at what Hopkins has made over the course of his career, especially later on when he became established, the figures Breer mentioned certainly is something of a climb down from what he’s been used to.

The only real hope for Hopkins is to wait it out a little longer and then hope that a team’s #1 receiver gets injured in preseason, that way he might be able to command the money of a #1 rather than the pay and the role of a #2 or a #3 man on the depth chart.