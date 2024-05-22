Highlights DeAndre Hopkins suggested the Tennessee Titans have strong belief in third-year wide receiver Treylon Burks ahead of 2024.

Tennessee's free agent acquisitions at the position have led many to project Burks to be on a different team next year.

Head coach Brian Callahan may be able to help Burks become more consistent and grow out of his projected reserve role.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks has been through the wringer in just two years as an NFL player. The Tennessee Titans' trade return and de facto replacement for A.J. Brown has failed to live up to his draft status, missing 12 of a possible 34 regular season games and posting just 665 yards across his rookie and sophomore seasons as a pro.

When you couple Burks' disappointing start with the additions of Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to new head coach Brian Callahan's receiving corps, it appears to many outside the Titans' building that Burks' time in Nashville could be coming to a swift end. However, those inside Tennessee's organization are singing a different tune.

During his Tuesday afternoon press conference, five-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins voiced immense support for his young teammate, saying "Are we sleeping on Treylon? Nein. That means "no" in German." He then bolstered his stance in a Twitter/X post, stating the lone entity doubting Burks is the media.

The media is the only one sleeping on Treylon Burks, No one in the locker room doubted him or slept on him “we are not people” I can't speak for “people” so Nein he's never been slept on to us. Thank you come again.

Earlier this offseason, Callahan told reporters Burks would "play everything" and "carve out a role for himself" in his offense, but the comments were largely considered to be coachspeak. However, Hopkins' double-down on the former Arkansas star's potential impact could mean there's more merit to Callahan's assertion than meets the eye.

Burks Has Been Hobbled By Injury Numerous Times

He was concussed on his lone career touchdown reception

Burks' place on the Titans' depth chart at the current moment, according to ESPN, is as the direct back-up to Ridley. Whether he slots as the true WR4 behind Tennessee's starting trio or is lower than Nick Westrbook-Ikhine and/or Kyle Philips in Callahan's pecking order is unknown, but the team's pursuit of the similarly constructed Zay Jones in recent weeks may signal he is at the bottom.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tennessee's offense ranked 28th in points per game two seasons ago (17.5) and 27th (17.9) last year. Meanwhile, Brian Callahan coordinated the Cincinnati Bengals' attack to the 16th-most points per game (21.5) in 2023 despite fielding an injured Joe Burrow and Jake Browning for much of the campaign.

What isn't helping Burks' cause is his unfortunate injury history. Four different ailments, including two concussions, are to blame for the dozen full absences and a few other partial ones in his career.

Treylon Burks' Injury History Date Ailment Games Missed October 2, 2022 Turf Toe 4 December 4, 2022 Concussion 2 September 24, 2023 Knee Sprain 3 November 2, 2023 Concussion 3

Even when he has flashed some of the traits that made him a highly-touted prospect, injuries have prevented him from stacking quality plays together. His first concussion came on his first and only career touchdown catch -- shown below -- and knocked him out of the game following just 10 snaps (viewer discretion advised).

If Hopkins and Callahan are to be believed, Burks may finally be ready to contribute regularly this year. He still has the talent that earned him scouting comps to A.J. Brown in the first place; Callahan and the Titans' renovated offense may just be the key to unlocking it at the professional level.

Sources: Josh Norris/DeAndre Hopkins

