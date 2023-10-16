Highlights DeAndre Hopkins joined the Tennessee Titans this past offseason and continues to mesh with his teammates on the offensive side of the ball.

Hopkins acknowledges that his success this season is partly due to having Derrick Henry as a running back. Henry's style forces defenses to focus on him, creating space for Hopkins and other receivers.

Hopkins, an 11-year NFL veteran, is experiencing a resurgence in his performance this season. While he may have declined due to age and wear and tear, playing with Henry has revitalized him.

Quarterbacks depend on every other offensive player for success. Their line needs to block, the receivers have to get open, and the running backs have to help remove some of the burden. As for wide receivers, they depend on the QB to get them the ball. But they also depend on running backs to keep defenses honest, allowing them some space to run routes.

Tennessee Titans standout WR, DeAndre Hopkins, knows what he has in the backfield, and he's more than appreciative. He's got a powerhouse of a running back in Derrick Henry, and Hopkins knows he owes a lot of his results to the star back.

The Monster That Is Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry burst onto the national scene, becoming a household name as a junior at Alabama in 2014. He used his physical north-south running style to lead the Crimson Tide to a National Championship in 2015 as a senior. His numbers that season were mindbogglingly ridiculous (2,219 yards, 28 TDs), and he took home a Heisman Trophy when it was all said and done.

Henry slid a bit in the draft and was taken in the second round by the Titans. Since then, he's done nothing but impress in the NFL. Henry has found the end zone 80 times on the ground as a pro, and he's one of only eight running backs in the history of the game to have eclipsed 2,000 yards in a season.

Hopkins In Tennessee

DeAndre Hopkins is an 11-year NFL vet. He's put some seriously good numbers together, perhaps his best coming in 2018 with the Houston Texans. That year saw him bring in 115 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 TDs. But, Father Time is undefeated, and Hopkins, like every other athlete, is not.

While he's declined as age and wear and tear have taken their toll, he's been resurgent in 2023. He's averaging over 4.5 catches per game through the first six weeks, he's on pace for his first 1,000-yard season since 2020, and his yards per reception are close to what they were in his prime.

So, why the bounce back? His answer might be a bit surprising. As the former first-round pick says, having Henry in the backfield was a key factor in deciding to play with the Titans this year and the running back's success has also been important in freeing up space for Hopkins in the passing game. Read his full quote below:

[He] means a lot. That's one of the reasons I came to Tennessee, to play with someone like Derrick. I know having a good running back helps the passing game. If you know football, obviously, when you gotta stop someone like Derrick, that leaves me one on one, and that's what I dream for. So that's part of the main reason why I came to Tennessee.

Henry Helping His Wideouts

Henry's north-south style is what helps guys like Hopkins. Instead of running sideline to sideline, defenses have to stack the box and bring linebackers up and centered in the middle of the field to deal with Henry. It opens up space on the outside for Hopkins and his fellow receivers.

One-on-one coverage ensues. Safeties are often taken out of the equation because they have to focus on supplementing the linebackers who are dealing with Henry's punishing style. It usually takes more than two players to bring Henry down. Thus, the opening of space for Hopkins to run clean routes and find open areas all over the field.

Hopkins hasn't necessarily found the Fountain of Youth, but he has found new life as a solid veteran receiver, and he's grateful to be able to call Henry his teammate as he looks to enjoy some late-career success in Tennessee.

