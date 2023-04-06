DeAndre Hopkins should be considered a target for one team in the AFC West this offseason, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky believes.

Whilst it has not become official yet, the Arizona Cardinals are currently in the process of trying to ship out wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a man who a few years ago would have been in the argument as the best at his position in the game.

Over the course of his career, he has put up six 1,000-yard receiving seasons, 11,298 receiving yards in total, three seasons in which he managed to have double-digit touchdown receptions and 71 receiving touchdowns in total across the regular season (via Pro Football Reference).

However, it seems as though there are no takers out there for him just yet, possibly as a result of his large salary, and there has been some speculation that the Cardinals could be set to cut their losses and just get rid of him rather than waiting for compensation.

Dan Orlovsky has the perfect landing spot for DeAndre Hopkins

Whether through the trade method, or by waiting for a possible release, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks there is one team out there that need to take a run at him, and that is the Los Angeles Chargers. Speaking on NFL Live, he pointed out Hopkins would be a great addition to an already stacked set of offensive weapons.

Video: Dan Orlovsky discusses a good landing spot for DeAndre Hopkins:

Is DeAndre Hopkins the last piece of the puzzle for the Los Angeles Chargers?

Orlovsky is certainly right that Hopkins would make the Chargers more of a threat than they already are, and in an AFC West that contains the Kansas City Chiefs and an AFC that has the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills in terms of offensive firepower, you need all the help that you can get.

As per SpotRac, the Chargers don’t currently have the cap space required to make a deal like this happen, so they would need to restructure the deal in some way if they wanted to chase after him, but with him on board you would have arguably the best receiving group in the league to work with.

Given the state of their defence which ranked 20th in total yards given up last season, they might want to focus on getting that fixed instead, with someone like Hopkins, you’d just hope that you’ll be able to survive the shootout every week.