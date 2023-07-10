DeAndre Hopkins might be taking a rather practical and smart approach when it comes to deciding what team he is next going to play for, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

When you think of the best wide receivers in the game over the past decade or so, there are a number that are going to come to your mind, like Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs and Cooper Kupp to name just a few. But whilst they are all very comfortable and well taken care of by their respective teams, DeAndre Hopkins is still looking for a team to call his own after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals back at the end of May.

In the past three seasons alone he has put up 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns, and that’s before you take into account the time that he missed through both injury and suspension, however that wasn’t enough for the Cardinals to justify his salary (which was reported to include a $30.75m cap hit for this season), and so he was put out into the wilderness.

And now it appears as though money is playing a part in the team that he is going to be signing for next.

DeAndre Hopkins hoping for a new helping hand?

So far there have only been two teams that have both shown a genuine interest in signing him and have reportedly made offers, that being the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots and according to an article on ESPN from Patriots reporter Mike Reiss, Hopkins decision not to sign a deal with either team isn’t necessarily about the money that the two teams are offering right now, but rather what they might be forced to offer in the future if another team were to come calling:

Key points on where things stand with free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins, according to sources close to the situation, are as follows: The Tennessee Titans and Patriots have made offers, the Titans have been more aggressive to this point and Hopkins hasn’t been in a rush to sign. One reason for Hopkins to wait a bit longer is to leave open the possibility of another team entering the mix, potentially increasing his market.

Video: DeAndre Hopkins balls out during incredible 2020 season:

Dangerous path for DeAndre Hopkins to go down?

The logic behind Hopkins’ strategy is a calculated one and makes some sense, but it’s also a very risky one. Whilst there is a chance that teams might need an extra body or two as injuries take their toll in preseason, those injuries might not necessarily be to the players that Hopkins would need to replace.

If a team loses their #1, then he’d probably be quite high on the list, but if it’s someone further down the depth chart, they might not want to get into a bidding war and break the bank for him if it’s to try and bring in Hopkins to play a rotational spot, and Hopkins probably wouldn’t want to take that role or payscale either.