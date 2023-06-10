DeAndre Hopkins would be best off signing with one AFC in particular as his free agency spell is set to really take off in the coming days, former NFL coach Phoebe Schecter has claimed.

It has been two weeks now since the Arizona Cardinals decided that after three seasons in which he put up 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns, they no longer required the services of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a man who in his prime was arguably the best wide receiver in the game.

Since his release there have been numerous reports and claims about teams that may be showing an interest in him, but things are really going to start getting serious in the coming days. It was announced yesterday that the New England Patriots would be hosting him for a visit, whilst the Tennessee Titans are also going to be taking a look at him in person.

What teams will show a greater interest after them, it’s impossible to say, but given what he is capable of doing, it wouldn’t be surprising if every team around the league has at least thought of adding him into the mix. And if all 31 other teams were on the market for him, where would be the best fit for him?

DeAndre Hopkins should hop to the other side of the country

According to former NFL coach Phoebe Schecter, who was speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, when asked which team would be the best fit for Hopkins if money was no object, she listed the Buffalo Bills, noting that not only do the Bills offer him everything that he wants, but that he could give the Bills that little something to get them over the top:

I genuinely think the best team for him to sign for would be the Bills. Now I say that because he has been really open about the fact that he wants stability when it comes to management, so you've got a GM and head coach who've been working together for years at the same organisation.

He wants a quarterback who loves football and wants to make everyone else around him better. I mean, you've got that in Josh Allen. And then you look at the other weapons that he can really complement, you've got Stefon Diggs Gabe Davis, they just drafted Dalton Kincaid the tight end and they've got Dawson Knox, and DeAndre Hopkins brings his whole other level. I mean, just even his physicality, he brings a whole different level of swag to the team.

Buffalo Bills should be hot for DeAndre Hopkins

Given that part of the reason the Cardinals wanted to get rid of Hopkins was his salary situation, and given that the Bills aren’t exactly swimming in cap space right now, it would be a tight squeeze to make the move happen, but given how explosive some of the other offenses around the AFC are, it might well be that they have to take the gamble and just sign him.

Nobody would blame the Bills for being aggressive this offseason, and if they have to make some sacrifices in order to make it happen, then so be it, because as Schecter points out, it’s a win-win for both sides.