DeAndre Hopkins is likely going to have to wait a little bit longer for some clarity on his future away from the Arizona Cardinals, Ian Rapoport has claimed.

DeAndre Hopkins at his peak was one of the best in the business, with six 1,000-yard receiving seasons, 11,298 receiving yards in total, three seasons in which he managed to have double-digit touchdown receptions and 71 receiving touchdowns in total across the regular season.

Last year was a bit of a down year for him as he was missing for the first part of the season following a suspension after being found guilty of using Performance Enhancing Drugs but still managed to put up 717 yards and 3 touchdowns, showing that he still has something left in the tank.

However that doesn’t seem to be enough for the Arizona Cardinals, who are looking to offload him this offseason, with reports a few weeks ago suggesting that they are looking for “hefty compensation”, with “a premium Day 2 pick and more” being mentioned.

The fact that there has been no movement hints that there might not be that many interested in him, possibly as a result of his large salary, might indicate that the Cardinals could be set to cut their losses and just get rid of him rather than waiting for compensation, something that Ian Rapoport doesn’t think will be the case.

DeAndre Hopkins still having to wait for someone to come in for him?

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport, following some points made by Pat McAfee about Odell Beckham Jr, spoke about the 30-year-old’s situation and how he would be ‘surprised’ if the Cardinals just cut him, noting that his salary might not be so much of an issue to the team that trades for him.

Video: Ian Rapoport discusses the future of DeAndre Hopkins:

Are the Cardinals smart to hold out on DeAndre Hopkins?

Hopkins’ performances last season showed that he can still produce at a high level, and there will more than likely be a team out there that will want to bring him on board, even if it will be in a somewhat reduced role to factor in his age as a #2 or #3 man.

So the Cardinals don’t need to rush him out the door. Once events like OTAs and training camp come around and players get injured, then they’ll get desperate and want to add someone like Hopkins to the roster. So they just need to be patient and eventually someone will make their move.