DeAndre Hopkins is expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks with a knee strain, as reported by long-time Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky.

If Hopkins is out for the full six weeks, that would take him out of action for the Tennessee Titans' season opener against the Chicago Bears on September 8. It would also put him in jeoprady of missing the Titans' Week 2 game against the New York Jets.

While Hopkins is sidelined, that means opportunities are bound to increase for the rest of the Titans' receiving corps, which was boosted significantly this offseason with the free agent signings of Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd.

Earlier this offseason, Hopkins stated that the current Titans' receiving corps is 'one of the best he's ever been on'. That depth may now be tested with his injury.

2024 Tennessee Titans Receiving Corps Player 2023Team Calvin Ridley Jacksonville Jaguars Tyler Boyd Cincinnati Bengals DeAndre Hopkins Tennessee Titans Treylon Burks Tennessee Titans Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Tennessee Titans

One player the Titans are really hoping to step up is Treylon Burks, who was drafted 18th overall in 2022 after the team traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles on draft night.

The team was hoping for Burks to replace Brown's production, but that certainly hasn't been the case, or else the previous regime of Jon Robinson and Mike Vrabel would still be in Tennessee.

With Burks now getting a chance to get more first-team reps in Titans' training camp, this is his time to boost his role in the Titans' new-look offense.

Treylon Burks Disappointed in His First Two Seasons

Injuries and inconsistent play have kept Burks' role limited.

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Burks came into Tennessee with the team having high hopes for him. Following the ill-advised Brown trade to Philly, there was reported tension in the Titans' front office, with coach Mike Vrabel being upset that his top receiver was traded, rather than given a contract extension.

The moves have not worked out so far, with Brown continuing to produce in Philly, and Burks having played just 22 games in two years, with totals of 49 catches, 665 yards and one touchdown.

Injuries have played a role in his limited production, with a turf toe issue limiting him in his rookie season and an LCL sprain limiting his snaps last season.

Treylon Burks NFL Stats Year Games Played Catches Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2022 11 33 444 1 2023 11 16 221 0

While it was probably unfair to expect Burks to come in and replicate Brown's production, those numbers simply aren't good enough for a first-round pick.

Earlier this offseason, Burks' new teammate Calvin Ridley heaped some massive praise on him, claiming he sees a 'physical freak' capable of being an elite receiver.

What I see, he’s like Julio (Jones), A.J. Brown, he’s like T.O. (Terrell Owens). Dude that big (and) that fast, man? He’s a stud, man. You don’t have to worry about him.

Perhaps a coaching change and a brand new offensive system, with a focus on the passing game, will be what Burks needs to see his numbers grow.

Can Brian Callahan Unlock Burks' Potential?

The first-year head coach has implemented a pass-first offense.

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Titans' have long been a run-first offense, not only with Derrick Henry having led the way for the last seven seasons, but even before that. The team has typically struggled finding a franchise QB, and have leaned into their running backs to help their quarterbacks find success on play-action.

Callahan spent the last few seasons as offensive coordinator of a Cincinnati Bengals offense that blossomed with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase as the spark plugs of the offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to PFF, the Bengals' 2023 offense earned the 15th-best offensive grade (75.6) and ranked 16th in EPA per play (-0.03), in spite of Joe Burrow missing much of the season.

Callahan won't have the luxury of a top-level franchise QB, unless Will Levis surprises a lot of people in year two, but he will have some talent to work with on offense, and will obviously be looking to tap into Burks' potential.

Earlier this offseason, Callahan said Burks would likely need to contribute on special teams as a gunner, in order to get more action:

He's going to have to contribute. You know you only get so many hats on game day, and if he's one of those guys on game day, we're going to have to find a place for him. Guys like him should be great special teams players on top of it, just because of his size and speed.

Callahan will now see if Burks has grown heading into year three and can give his young receiver more reps with the offense in camp.

Source: Paul Kuharsky

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.