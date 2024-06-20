Highlights DeAndre Hopkins kept track of doubters and proved them wrong with a strong 2023 season in Tennessee.

Five-time Pro Bowl wideout enters Year 2 of a $26 million deal with the Titans.

What will happen in the 2024 season is uncertain, but Hopkins reminds critics of his ability to deliver.

Professional athletes are used to facing doubts from fans, team executives, and the media.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins heard an earful from critics after he was released from the Arizona Cardinals after the 2022 season -- perhaps because he missed eight games in 2022. He missed six of those games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Now he's kept the receipts, after praising the Titans wide receivers last month, and is using his social-media presence to remind the doubters that he had a solid 2023 season in Tennessee.

Hopkins Knows Who Doubted Him

The receiver took to X to voice his beef

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hopkins had a 1,000-yard season in 2023 at the age of 31 and he caught 7 touchdown passes. Perhaps that's why he posted a video to his X.com (formerly known as Twitter) account that's filled with highlights from his 2023 season.

The post included this quote from Hopkins:

"Remember the articles from so called top executives saying I cant play anymore 😂😂, In Ran We trust."

Perhaps he was thinking about the team executive who told SI's Albert Breer that when it came to value, this is what Hopkins was worth: "Not much. He can’t run anymore."

That was in 2023 after the Cardinals released Hopkins. Another quote from the same article:

"Still great hands, he is not going to separate, not much of a deep threat, but very strong, and makes contested catches as well as anyone in the NFL. Does not love to practice—I can’t imagine that’ll get any better. And when things don’t go well, you’re always gonna be leery, All right, what kind of drama are we gonna get from this guy? When things are great, he’s great. When things go south, his true colors show a little bit."

To be fair, one team exec quoted in the article did suggest Hopkins was far from finished:

"He’s still a good player. Good route runner, big, physical target that can play a ball in the air. He’s still a threat," that exec said.

If the Titans were worried, they didn't show it -- Tennessee inked Hopkins to a two-year, $26 million deal that will last through this season. The numbers Hopkins put up seem to suggest that, at least to this point, the deal has been worth it.

DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Stats Year Team Games Rec. Yds TD 2013 Houston 16 52 802 2 2014 Houston 16 76 1,210 6 2015 Houston 16 111 1,521 11 2016 Houston 16 78 954 4 2017 Houston 15 96 1,378 13 2018 Houston 16 115 1,572 11 2019 Houston 15 104 1,165 7 2020 Arizona 16 115 1,407 6 2021 Arizona 10 42 572 8 2022 Arizona 9 64 717 3 2023 Tennessee 17 75 1,057 7

The 32-year-old Hopkins has been in the league since 2013 and played for the Houston Texans for seven seasons before going to Arizona for three. He's had five Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro nominations, and a league-leading 13 touchdown catches in 2017.

Hopkins got let go by Arizona in part because he wanted to be paid a lot of money -- and teams weren't willing to meet his price, especially given his age and injuries suffered over time. The suspension also was behind the decision.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: DeAndre Hopkins had a league-leading 13 receiving touchdowns in 2017.

Hopkins bounced back from that situation by racking up numbers in 2023. It's not a given that he will managed to do that in 2024, but he has very publicly reminded his detractors that he wasn't yet done last year.

Sources: DeAndre Hopkins/X.com, Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.