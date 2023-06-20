DeAndre Hopkins’ recent visit to the New England Patriots might be something of a sign when it comes to his standing within the league, Mike Florio has claimed.

DeAndre Hopkins, a man who was arguably one of the best receivers in the league during his peak years, currently finds himself still unemployed after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals at the end of last month, with his search for a new team now reaching its 4th week.

There have been some people who have shown an interest in signing him, with the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots both having recently invited him into their respective facilities for a visit, although obviously no deal was reached with either team.

His visit with the Patriots however has caught the attention of Mike Florio, and he believes we can read something into the fact that he visited Gillette Stadium and didn’t come away with his having agreed to sign with the team.

Are the New England Patriots telling us something about DeAndre Hopkins?

Speaking on Pro Football Talk (starting at 0:45), Florio hinted that the fact the Patriots, and specifically head coach Bill Belichick doesn’t appear to be that smitten by him, might be an indicator that there isn’t really a lot there for teams to be fighting with each other over Hopkins’ services:

Bill Belichick’s interest in DeAndre Hopkins, in theory, should get other teams interested in Hopkins. The idea that one of the great coaches of all time in any sport has interest in this player would you think be enough to get other teams to say ‘what are we missing here if Bill belcheck wants him? Maybe we should.’

I am surprised that the Patriots’ open interest in Hopkins hasn't caused more teams to mobilise to either kick tires, bring him in for a visit, seriously consider signing him and you know, above all else, get him so the Patriots can’t.

Florio does raise a good point here. Whilst the Patriots aren’t exactly the cream of the crop right now, if Belichick thinks a player is worth looking at, that should get a lot of teams interested as well, just so they don’t have to end up facing him further down the road as Belichick gets the last bits of talent out of him (in the same way he did with Randy Moss).

And the fact that he might be ready to pass on him, might just be the indicator that Hopkins is just not worth the fuss that he would have garnered a few years ago.