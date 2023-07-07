DeAndre Hopkins’ outlook might look bad right now, but does that mean he is likely to sit out the entirety of the 2023 NFL season? Mike Florio has been discussing it.

DeAndre Hopkins’ wait for a new team continues to drag on into a second month following his release from the Arizona Cardinals at the end of May, and whilst there have been some teams that have shown some interest in him, most notably the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots, the fact he hasn’t signed a deal with anyone at this stage might be a hint as to how bleak his future is looking.

It might well be that the issue is being caused by his contract demands. He recently took to social media to explain that he still feels like he’s a receiver that can bring in over 1,000 yards a season, and with his track record you wouldn’t put it past him to do that, and such performances would justify a hefty contract.

But just how long is he going to wait for the ‘right offer’ to come along? In the eyes of Mike Florio, it might get extreme, but he believes that Hopkins will be playing football at some point this season.

DeAndre Hopkins may have a hard time getting back on the field

Speaking during a mailbag segment on Pro Football Talk (starting at 16:35), responding to a question from a fan on whether Hopkins could end up sitting out the whole season, Florio didn’t think that would be the case and that it was more likely he would either be picked up once injuries kicked in during training camp, or he positions himself to join a Super Bowl contender later in the season:

I don't know what his cut-off is. I'd say for most veteran players that have made good money, there's a minimum under which they just say ‘it's not worth it, I'm not playing.’ I don't know that he would sit out the whole season, maybe he would just sit and wait. Like 'if I'm not going to get paid a lot of money, I'm going to wait for the contenders to really declare themselves, and I'm going to go jump on a bandwagon and try to win a championship and play into January and February, deep into the postseason and go get paid a lot of money next year because people are saying ‘wow, look at what DeAndre Hopkins did in the Super Bowl.''

I don't think he sits out the whole year. I think that's a very, very low chance for Hopkins. I think right now what he's doing is feeling no compulsion to rush into an arrangement waiting for someone else to offer more than whatever the Titans or the Patriots are willing to pay.

The question becomes, does he wait once training camp starts, to avoid training camp? I mean, we've heard he doesn't like to practice. If you're not on a team, you're not going to be practicing in training camp. But somebody gets injured or somebody's not as effective as they thought he was going to be then all of a sudden there's a market that may not be there now.

Given his recent comments on social media, it does seem as though Hopkins does still want to play and believes that he can, so he doesn’t come across as the person who will sit out the whole season just to prove a point as it were, even if he can’t find the perfect situation.

If we had to put our money on it, he’ll be on a roster by the time the season kicks off in September, either through his desire to get back on the field and take a pay cut, or a team becoming desperate enough to give him what he wants after someone goes down.