Highlights The Titans are aiming to bounce back after disappointing 2023 season.

DeAndre Hopkins believes the team's revamped wide receiver group can shine.

The team is adapting to a new coaching staff, offense, and QB Will Levis.

The Tennessee Titans are hoping to rebound after a bitterly disappointing 2023 season. Tennessee finished 6-11 this past year, marking their second consecutive losing season. They spent this offseason reshaping the organization in order to better position themselves for the season ahead. They fired Mike Vrabel, replacing him with former Bengals OC Brian Callahan, and GM Ran Carthon has since revamped the offense.

We are still months away from the season, but that hasn't stopped wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from making some bold claims.

Hopkins spoke with reporters after practice on Wednesday. He spoke about the team's new changes. More specifically, the Titans' pass catcher addressed the team's revamped wide receiver room. And, as noted in the team's official website, the veteran pass-catcher believes his teammates have a chance to be extremely productive this upcoming year.

I think this is one of the best wide receiver groups I've had the chance to play with on paper. Obviously, I could come up here and say a bunch, but we haven't played a game yet. So, we'll see how it goes once we hit the field.

The Titans are poised to be more of a passing team in 2024 after letting Derrick Henry walk in free agency, then turning their attention to bolstering their receiving corps and rebuilding their offensive line. Going into 2024, they seem committed to giving second-year QB Will Levis every chance to thrive.

Tennessee's New Offense Still Learning The Ropes

Hopkins speaks on adapting to a new offense

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Titans didn't just add new players to the fold. They went out and added an entirely new coaching staff. Mike Vrabel was fired after the 2023 season. In his place is Brian Callahan, the former offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals. Callahan, along with offensive coordinator Nick Holz, are implementing a different offensive system than Tennessee has used in the past. And it's taking some getting used to.

Notable Offensive Additions to Titans' Roster Player Position Former Team Calvin Ridley WR Jacksonville Jaguars Tyler Boyd WR Cincinnati Bengals Tony Pollard RB Dallas Cowboys Lloyd Cushenberry III OC Denver Broncos JC Latham OT Alabama (NCAA)

"This is an offense I have never played in," Hopkins said. "There's a lot of things I can do to help this offense, so trying to execute and be perfect. I am a perfectionist, and I've definitely made some mistakes already. Just come in the next day and not make those mistakes."

There's also the matter of a new quarterback under center. Will Levis is set to take over as the starting signal-caller in Tennessee this season. The Kentucky product did play in games last season. He started nine games, throwing for nearly 2,000 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. But with Levis taking over full-time, the Titans' receivers need to develop chemistry with their second-year quarterback.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Tennessee Titans were woeful through the air offensively in 2023. They had the fourth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, besting only the New York Jets, New York Giants, and Carolina Panthers.

We have to be on the same page with Will. We have to know what he is thinking, what he is doing, and be able to take his criticism, and him being able to take our criticism. It doesn't happen just on the field, you have to build that bond. It's up to us to go out and help him be the best quarterback he can be.

The season is still months away, but the Titans have a rather interesting matchup to start their season. Tennessee will take on Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears to open up the year. It'll certainly be interesting to see how Hopkins and the rest of his receiving corps perform in that game and as the 2024 campaign unfolds.

Source: Tennessee Titans

All statistical data is sourced from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.