Highlights De'Andre Hunter's bench role led to increased offensive production, with better stats compared to his starting days.

The Hawks' GM and coaching staff are emphasizing internal development, including Hunter's transition to the bench.

With injuries piling up, Hunter may be forced to play more minutes and continue his impact on the team.

De'Andre Hunter missed more than a month from Dec. 20 to Jan. 30 after undergoing a non-surgical procedure to address right knee inflammation. To avoid further complications with his injury history, Atlanta Hawks' head coach Quin Snyder opted to bring him off the bench and play him fewer minutes when he recovered.

Not only did this change benefit Hunter's health, but his offensive production increased compared to his starting days. Hunter's turnaround came after 224 games as a starter and only 26 contests off the bench in his career.

De'Andre Hunter - 2023-24 Stats Splits Category Bench Starter USG% 22.7 18.9 OFRTG 119.3 116.4 3PT% 42% 40% PPG 16 14.9 MPG 26.1 30.3

Hunter Stepping Up Without Trae Young

Hunter's aggressiveness helping keep the Hawks' offense afloat

When the Hawks' All-Star point guard, Trae Young, went down with a torn finger ligament in his left hand, the Hawks needed multiple players to step up. Dejounte Murray carries the lion's share of the usage (30.4%) without Young. Bogdan Bogdanović replaces Young in the starting lineup, decreasing Atlanta's bench scoring. However, Hunter's offensive prowess has covered up that hole. Atlanta's forward failed to score at least 10 points in only three games off the bench, including eight 20-point games over this stretch.

In his third game returning from injury, Hunter scored 27 points in 19 minutes against the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 5. He shot 10-12 from the field and drained three triples. Another explosion happened against the Utah Jazz on March 15. He totaled 27 points on 58 percent from the field, including 5-7 from beyond the arc.

Snyder's Impact on Hunter

Hunter has increased his three-point volume

Multiple NBA stars, including Donovan Mitchell and Tyrese Haliburton, speak highly of Snyder's offensive strategy. Two critical aspects of his offense are aggressively attacking the rim and shooting threes — two of the most efficient shots in today's game. Hunter did not find success in these areas in the past. He excels in the mid-range, where he can face up and use a series of triple-threat moves to score.

Snyder's system differs from Atlanta's previous head coach, Nate McMillan. The latter relied on playing slower, exploiting mismatches, and using the mid-range area to his advantage, matching Hunter's preferred play style.

"Just take more shots. Quin knows my game pretty well. He's not going to take the mid-range away from me, but I know he likes to shoot threes as well... Just getting up more shots from both." – De'Andre Hunter

The Hawks' wing has since increased his three-point attempts from 4.3 last season to 4.9 now in 3.3 fewer minutes played.

De'Andre Hunter - 2023-24 Shooting Attempts Area January 30, 2023 - March 18, 2023 January 30, 2024 - March 18, 2024 3PT 80 100 Mid-Range 66 41 Paint 40 47

Hunter's Bench Presence Benefits Jalen Johnson

Johnson appears to be poised for future stardom

Jalen Johnson burst onto the scene this season, becoming a candidate for Most Improved Player. His all-around skillset on the wing provides a complementary piece to Young.

Before Hunter came off the bench, he guarded the opposition's best wing scorer. When he came back, Johnson took over this responsibility. While Hunter is a better defender right now, the Hawks believe Johnson is a surefire piece of Atlanta's future. Johnson has the opportunity to guard some of the best forwards in the league on a nightly basis.

His unique blend of athleticism and height gives him a high defensive ceiling. General manager Landry Fields revealed the team is focused on "internal development" after the 2024 trade deadline. This is made evident by Johnson's defensive role, which is key to his growth and the Hawks' success in the long run.

Will Hunter be Forced Into More Minutes?

Atlanta's injuries are piling up

The Hawks have suffered many injuries to key players this season. Along with Young, 2024 first-round pick Kobe Bufkin (toe sprain) and Saddiq Bey (ACL tear) are out. Onyeka Okongwu played his first game since February 12 on March 18, 2024, after recovering from a toe sprain. In the fourth quarter on March 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers, Johnson suffered an ankle injury and did not return.

Atlanta relies on Vít Krejčí, Garrison Mathews, and Wesley Matthews to fill gaps on the wing. If Johnson is out for any length of time, Snyder could be forced to start Hunter and play him heavy minutes. Hunter's offensive surge gives the Hawks hope he can cement himself as a key player in the franchise's plans moving forward.