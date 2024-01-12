Highlights Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game has faced scrutiny in recent years due to the lack of video evidence and limited documentation.

Historical accounts, including a recently discovered radio broadcast, provide evidence of Chamberlain's accomplishment.

Chamberlain's 100-point game was the result of various factors, such as playing against a shorthanded opponent and his teammates' and fans' active support.

Gilgamesh, Alexander the Great, Wilt Chamberlain. What do all of these men have in common? They're all highly accomplished figures in history whose acts of heroism were from a time before the digital age and had to be recounted through stories, in a way where their legends would grow as these tales were passed down from generation to generation until these men grew larger than life.

Technically, there was video technology during Chamberlain's reign in the NBA, but it certainly wasn't as readily available as it is in today's age. In the modern era, a game's broadcast could be completely cut, and the league could probably piece the entire contest together from clips taken by the live audience. That wasn't the case when Chamberlain was dominating professional basketball.

In the 1960s, the NBA was still relatively new and hadn't experienced the mainstream boom that came with Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's arrivals in the '80s. As such, most of their games weren't televised or recorded at all, and the few that did make it into people's homes were broadcast on tape delay. It wasn't even until 1970 that the NBA Finals were televised in their entirety.

So, while Chamberlain was putting up astronomical numbers on a nightly basis, there isn't much record of his dominance over the NBA aside from box scores and first-hand accounts from fans lucky enough to be in the crowd. The lack of tangible evidence of his feats includes his most famous achievement: his 100-point game.

Over time, Wilt Chamberlain's mythology has grown larger than life in a number of ways, and some select fans have started questioning the validity of his record scoring night.

Why people question Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game

It's not a new development, but it has seemingly gained momentum in recent years. With the power of social media and the internet, both in terms of connectivity across the globe and the limitless access to information, it appears that more and more people have questioned Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game.

With the access that the internet gives users to historical records, fans have been able to find out that there truly is no video evidence of Chamberlain's record night. Not only was the game not broadcast, but it wasn't recorded at all in any form. For the younger fan, it can be incredibly difficult to believe that there wasn't a single modicum of video taken of his performance, especially when every single spectator in the audience of an NBA game today has a high-definition camera on their person at all times.

Not only is there no video evidence of Chamberlain's 100-piece, there's hardly anything to back it up at all. The few articles of documentation that have survived the test of time are haphazardly dismissed and accused of being fake. After all, it's much easier to write an article and claim it's from the '60s or even record a fraudulent radio segment than it is to falsify decades-old video evidence.

Although with today's ability to edit video, especially with the emergence of Artificial Intelligence, the most vigilant conspiracy theorists would likely still claim that any video that did exist of Chamberlain's 100-point outing was fake as well.

Essentially, the school of thought boils down to this. The NBA invented Chamberlain's 100-point game, a nice, round number for a ridiculous scoring achievement, to generate buzz and mythos around one of their most impressive players. To this day, the league and its followers have kept on with this hoax, either as a participant or a victim.

The truth behind Wilt's 100-point game

Chamberlain stat line, March 2, 1962: 100 points, 25 rebounds, 2 assists, 57.1 FG%, 48 minutes

While there isn't video evidence available like the people have been clamoring for, there are historical accounts of Chamberlain's epic feat. For example, an audio excerpt of a radio broadcast from the fourth quarter of his fateful night against the New York Knicks was uncovered and has even been submitted as a relic to the United States Library of Congress.

Bill Campbell, who was a sportscaster in Philadelphia, told Donald Hunt of ESPN how he regretted not making a copy of the broadcast of the game.

"The thing that really stuck out in my mind is that I failed to tape it. That was a dumb error on my part. I got so consumed with trying to keep track of the points and making sure I did it correctly. I thought about it when I was driving home that night. I wasn't a rookie in this business at that time. I had been around for awhile. Wilt called me from Los Angeles after he was elected to the Hall of Fame. He asked me if I had a tape of the fourth quarter. I said some of the fourth quarter. He said, 'Send it to the Hall of Fame.' As a matter of fact, the next morning in the office, I got a call from a fan."

The original box score from his infamous game is easily available, showing that Chamberlain played the entire game, made 36 of his 63 field goal attempts, and also drained 28 of his 32 free throw attempts. To make matters even more impressive, he grabbed 25 rebounds, while his teammate Guy Rodgers dished out 20 assists.

As well, there were multiple first-hand accounts from spectators in the audience of his historic performance. As previously stated, though, none of that is likely to be enough to sway someone who's already bought into the conspiracy that Chamberlain's 100-point outing was faked.

What could change their minds, though, is grounding his unbelievable endeavor with the facts and context surrounding his achievement. Under the microscope, Chamberlain's performance against the Knicks that night becomes a little more mundane and feasible, albeit still impressive.

For one, his 100-point game was hardly his first absurd scoring outburst. Aside from that night, he had five other outings with 70 or more points. He had over a dozen other performances where he poured in over 60. In the season where he scored 100, Chamberlain averaged 50.4 points per game.

Wilt Chamberlain – 1961-62 Season Stats Categories Stats Points 50.4 Rebounds 25.7 Assists 2.4 Field-goal % 50.6

Secondly, his fateful night was a result of a perfect storm of sorts, a congruence of a variety of factors that made such an achievement a possibility. It was late in the season when his Philadelphia Warriors were slated to play the Knicks, a team that would wind up with the second-worst record in the league and held a 27-45 record ahead of their whooping from Chamberlain.

Not only was New York a cannon-fodder opponent to begin with, they were also shorthanded. The Knicks would enter the match without their starting center, Phil Jordon, who was out with the flu, although it's rumored that he was actually hungover, according to Darrall Imhoff, the backup who had to guard Chamberlain in place of Jordon.

Imhoff would go on to play just 20 minutes in the game due to foul trouble. He wasn't the only one who fouled Chamberlain that night, as the legend wound up shooting 32 free throws. The most impressive part of his 100-point performance was that he, a career 51.1 percent free throw shooter, hit 28 of them for an astounding 87.5 percent mark.

Chamberlain's 100-point night was manufactured, but not by the NBA. It was crafted by him, his coach, his teammates, and the fans in the building. Early on in the game, Chamberlain was dominating the Knicks, and a historic 100-point performance appeared to be within the realm of possibility. By the fourth quarter, that became the entire focus for nearly everyone in the building.

Fans were chanting, "give it to Wilt!" His teammates were force-feeding him the ball, even when they were wide open, according to Chamberlain himself. The Warriors actually fouled the Knicks on purpose on multiple occasions in the fourth in order to get the ball back as quickly as possible. Chamberlain wound up taking 63 shots that night on top of his 32 free-throws.

In the same ESPN article mentioned above, Joe Ruklick, a backup point guard for the Warriors, explained the moment after he passed Chamberlain the ball during the play where he scored his 100th point.

"After I made the pass to Wilt for his 100th point, I went over to the scorer's table. I told the official scorer to give me the assist. I wanted that. I don't remember the year, but I said to Wilt, 'What was I doing in the game when you were trying to score 100?' It was before the basket. Wilt said, 'I told Frank to put you in the game.'"

In the end, Chamberlain gave the people what they wanted: 100 individual points in an NBA game. When taking a look at how he got there, though, it suddenly doesn't seem as unbelievable anymore.

The NBA is still chasing Wilt Chamberlain

To this day, Chamberlain's 100-point masterpiece is still the greatest individual scoring performance in NBA history. The league has grown increasingly oriented towards offense, and many of the game's greatest talents have put up plenty of impressive performances, but none have come particularly close to touching Chamberlain's record.

Highest Scoring Performances – NBA History Players Points Year Opponent Wilt Chamberlain 100 1962 New York Knicks Kobe Bryant 81 2006 Toronto Raptors David Thompson 73 1978 Detroit Pistons Elgin Baylor 71 1960 New York Knicks David Robinson 71 1994 Los Angeles Clippers Donovan Mitchell* 71 2023 Chicago Bulls Damian Lillard* 71 2023 Houston Rockets Devin Booker* 70 2017 Boston Celtics Michael Jordan 69 1990 Cleveland Cavaliers Pete Maravich 68 1977 New York Knicks Kobe Bryant 65 2007 Portland Trail Blazers Stats as of Jan. 12, 2024

Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell put up two of the most dominant offensive outings in recent history just last year. Even with the NBA becoming more fast-paced and offensively oriented, though, no one has yet to eclipse David Thompson or Kobe Bryant's records yet, let alone Chamberlain's.

As the finer details have revealed, Chamberlain's 100-point game had a lot of outside factors that helped the seemingly unbelievable feat come to fruition. There are plenty of talents capable of replicating his output given the right conditions, but it's unknown whether all of those necessary elements will align perfectly again.