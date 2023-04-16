Martin Odegaard was seen signing an Arsenal shirt for Declan Rice in the tunnel after West Ham's 2-2 draw with the league leaders.

The Gunners dropped two points in their pursuit of Premier League glory against the Hammers after taking a 2-0 lead inside 10 minutes.

Gabriel Jesus gave the away side a seventh-minute lead, tapping home from Ben White's low cross.

Odegaard swept home three minutes later from Gabriel Martinelli's ball as Mikel Arteta's side threatened to run away with all three points.

However, led by a brilliant Declan Rice, West Ham somehow forced their way back into the match.

Said Benrahma hauled a goal back from the penalty spot after Gabriel's clumsy tackle.

Then, 10 minutes into the second half, Jarrod Bowen equalised.

Arsenal remain top and the Premier League title remains in their hands, but this could be a very costly afternoon for the league leaders.

As for West Ham, the point could go a long way to keep them in the top flight this season.

The exchange between Odegaard and Rice in the tunnel

After the match, the two captains were seen having a wholesome exchange in the tunnel.

Odegaard was pictured signing an Arsenal shirt for Rice. What was interesting was that it was a home Arsenal shirt despite them playing in their black away strip.

With Rice being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer, the images only added fuel to that particular fire.

However, we've already caught glimpses of Rice's impressive shirt collection in his house so was just maybe trying to add Odegaard to his museum.

If Arteta is interested in Rice in the summer, he can't have failed to be impressed by Rice's performance against his side.

Ahead of the match, Sky Sports pundit, Roy Keane, suggested that Rice should be looking to treat the game as an opportunity to impress.

"He should be," Keane said. "Obviously he’s been linked with getting a move maybe this summer, we’ve been a little bit critical of his attacking play but we all know Declan Rice is an amazing player and hopefully we’re going to see the best of him today, particularly the defensive side of his game."

Meanwhile, in commentary, Jamie Carragher suggested Arsenal's reported interest in Rice might be a little bit more" than just a rumour.

This might not be the last time we see Rice holding an Arsenal shirt...