Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was at the heart of England's midfield during their 1-0 victory in their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia, and presenter Mark Goldbridge has praised the performance of the 25-year-old.

Gareth Southgate's side secured an important victory in Germany as they got off to an ideal start in the tournament. The second-half display might not have been the most entertaining, but going into the second group-stage fixture with three points under the belt is the most important factor to take away from the game.

Rice played in the middle of the park alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, helping control the match, especially in the first half. England sat back and invited the pressure after the break, but Rice's defensive solidity was crucial in securing the victory.

Declan Rice Was 'Superb' for England

The Arsenal star anchored the midfield

Posting on X during the game, presenter Goldbridge was full of praise for the Arsenal star, labelling his performance as 'superb'...

"Rice has been superb."

Declan Rice vs Serbia Stats Output Squad rank Pass Success 95.1% 5th Touches 90 2nd Tackles 2 2nd Interceptions 2 =1st Key Passes 1 =1st Match rating 7.07 3rd Statistics via WhoScored

It was a blunt performance from an attacking perspective from England, but Rice's influence in midfield helped ensure Southgate's side kept an important clean sheet. For Arsenal, Rice likes to play slightly further forward and get involved in the final third, but with his country, he's often tasked with shielding the back four, playing in more of a defensive role.

Playing alongside Alexander-Arnold, who isn't used to plying his trade in a strictly central role, Rice's experience and know-how in the middle of the park was crucial. Goldbridge wasn't the only member of the media to lash praise on the head of Rice, with Metro giving him an eight out of 10 rating, describing his performance as 'top-notch'...

“Compounded a superb maiden season at Arsenal into a top-notch display in England’s opener. Buzzed around putting out fires all over the pitch, no doubt fulfilling exactly what Gareth Southgate asked of him before the match.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Declan Rice has now played 52 times for England, while also featuring in three games for Ireland.

