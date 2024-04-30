Highlights Declan Rice admitted he struggled with fitness and understanding Mikel Arteta's training upon his move to Arsenal.

After initial difficulties, Rice has excelled at Arsenal.

Transitioning from West Ham's style was understandably challenging for Rice.

Declan Rice has admitted that his Arsenal career could have been a lot different to begin with after his record-club signing from West Ham United in the summer - having admitted that he "wasn't fit" and "didn't understand" Mikel Arteta's training sessions in pre-season.

Rice had spent six superb seasons at West Ham, racking up almost 250 appearances for the Irons in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and becoming an England regular under Gareth Southgate. As a result, it was no surprise that at the age of just 24, he was going to be on the move in the summer - with Arsenal taking the London-born star into their ranks for a club-record £105million; making him the most expensive English player in history above Jack Grealish.

Rice has blossomed into even more of a complete player at Arsenal than he was at West Ham, and the Kingston-born star looks set to be announced in the PFA Team of the Season; potentially even winning the PFA Player of the Year award with consistent performances becoming commonplace for the Gunners midfielder. But by his own admission, Rice found it difficult at Arsenal at first when he joining in for training sessions - admitting that he was "way out of his depth" having come from a West Ham side that had preferred a more direct style of play.

Rice: "I Didn't Really Understand Anything"

Rice spoke in detail about how meticulous Mikel Arteta's sessions are

Speaking to The Athletic, Rice was open about his move to the Emirates Stadium; admitting that he found it fairly difficult to transition at first but he is reaping the rewards for his efforts with the Gunners keeping pace with Manchester City at the top of the league. He said:

"He’ll ask us to break things down, like in terms of our pressing and where we should go: ‘If that person drops, who goes there?’. Sometimes you feel a little bit on the spot because you don’t know the answer. But my main thing (around adaptation) was in pre-season when I’d obviously just got there and was trying to gain fitness. We played against Man United and I didn’t have the best of games. I wasn’t really that fit. And that was when we really tried to play our game model and you could just see I was way out of depth. I didn’t really understand anything that was going on. There were some good moments when I was trying to learn it, but there were also some moments where you could see I needed to improve a lot. After that, I watched a lot of videos and then on the training field tried to really improve. I think that game (against United) was a real catalyst to helping me out."

Declan Rice Will Want to Carry On His Form for England

Rice has been a mainstay in England's team for years

There isn't much of a turnaround from the end of Arsenal's season until EURO 2024 gets underway for England in the coming months - and Rice will be hoping to be buoyed by a potential Premier League win for the Gunners to take his form into the summer tournament for the Three Lions.

Alongside Jude Bellingham and other stars in midfield, Rice's experiences over the last year - having played in the Champions League and in top-of-the-table clashes - have been second to none. As a result, the Gunners man could look to fire England to some tournament success for the first time since 1966, having come incredibly close in the 2020 final against Italy where a penalty shoot-out loss was the decider.