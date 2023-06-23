Arsenal target Declan Rice wants to stay in London and make a move to the Emirates Stadium, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move away from West Ham United.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

After lifting the Europa Conference League with the Hammers, Chairman David Sullivan confirmed that it was unlikely that we'd see Rice in a West Ham shirt again.

He said, speaking to talkSPORT: "I think it has to be. We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can't ask for a man who has committed more to us this season. In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement - or several replacements."

The Athletic have reported that Arsenal have been pushing heavily for Rice, with their latest bid totalling £90m rejected by West Ham.

It's understood that West Ham are demanding a minimum of £100m for the 24-year-old.

However, Sky Sports have claimed that Manchester City are set to enter the race and submit an offer to tempt Rice to leave London this summer.

Now, Taylor has provided a positive update for Arsenal fans who are desperate for their club to secure the signature of Rice.

What has Taylor said about Rice?

Taylor has suggested that Rice still wants to join Arsenal as he wants to remain in the capital.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "From what I understand, he wants to join the club. He's sold by Mikel Arteta's project. He ideally wants to remain in London because he wants to be close to his family here in Kingston upon Thames.

"He said a few times in interviews that he doesn't really want to move too far away from his roots."

Would Manchester City or Arsenal be a better move for Rice?

Considering the vast number of trophies City win every single season, if he wants guaranteed silverware, the Etihad Stadium could be the ideal destination.

However, staying in London where his family resides is clearly of interest, and being comfortable outside of football is just as important as winning trophies.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently confirmed that Barcelona will sign City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, so game time shouldn't be an issue under Pep Guardiola if that's a concern for Rice.

It's certainly a nice position for Rice to be in, with the Premier League champions and second place in England's top flight from last season both keen on signing him.