Arsenal are pushing to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice with talks continuing behind the scenes between the two clubs, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international has been in sensational form for the Hammers this season, helping them lift the Europa Conference League trophy.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

Rice has been heavily linked with a move away from West Ham during the summer transfer window.

West Ham chairman David Sullivan admitted that Rice won't be playing in a claret and blue shirt next campaign.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: "I think it has to be. We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can't ask for a man who has committed more to us this season."

Arsenal are reportedly confident of winning the race to secure his signature, according to The Guardian, who also list Bayern Munich, Newcastle United, and Manchester United as interested parties.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that believes this week will be crucial for Arsenal and Rice.

Romano confirmed that Arsenal and West Ham would enter direct contact regarding Rice, in order to come to an agreement on the transfer fee.

Sheth has now revealed that the two clubs are in direct contact amid talk of a rejected £90m bid on Thursday morning.

What has Sheth said about Rice?

Sheth has suggested that Rice is a primary target for Arsenal, and the north London club are discussing internally about how much they are willing to offer for the 24-year-old.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's clear he is a primary target. Arsenal are still pushing to sign Declan Rice. We're still being told that talks [over a deal] are going on behind the scenes about how far they are willing to go in bidding for a player like Declan Rice."

Would Rice be a good signing for Rice?

Arsenal just fell short of Manchester City in the race to win the Premier League title during the 2022/2023 season.

Adding quality in depth will be key, and Rice is a player who could comfortably walk into the starting 11 at the Emirates Stadium.

Especially when you consider that Granit Xhaka could be departing to join German side Bayer Leverkusen.

The England international has averaged a WhoScored rating of 7.01 for the Hammers this term, ranking him as West Ham's best-performing player.

Ahead of Manchester City's fixture against West Ham earlier in the year, Pep Guardiola labelled Rice an 'exceptional player' - a glowing reference from a treble-winning manager.