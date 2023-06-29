Arsenal have a 99.9% chance of securing the signing of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice at the Emirates Stadium, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international looks set to be joining the Gunners in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

This week it was reported that Arsenal have agreed a £105m deal to sign Rice, with Manchester City pulling out of the race to secure his signature, as per The Guardian.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rice will be earning a 'very, very good salary' in north London, with reports claiming that he could quadruple his current wage and take home £240k-a-week.

Man City exiting the race will hopefully speed things up for Arsenal, as it's been clear for some time now that the West Ham midfielder is their primary target this summer.

It's understood that the reason a deal is yet to be completed is due to West Ham wanting the whole fee paid within 18 months, whereas Arsenal may want to spread the cost over a number of years.

You'd imagine, with Rice wanting the move and Arsenal willing to pay such a significant fee, that the minor details won't have a significant impact on whether a deal is finalised.

What has Jacobs said about Rice?

Jacobs has suggested that the chances of Arsenal securing Rice are at '99.9%'.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday morning, he said: "As importantly, it's Arsenal getting their business done early, which is what you always want to do during this part of the window.

"So, I think that Mikel Arteta and Edu will be absolutely ecstatic with their window so far, presuming that Rice comes off, which is 99.9% at this stage. If they can add Jurrien Timber as well, then obviously, it's been a tremendous window for Arsenal so far."

How impressive has Arsenal's window been so far?

Officially, only one player has been announced, with former Chelsea forward Kai Havertz unveiled on Wednesday.

Sky Sports have confirmed that Arsenal are also in advanced talks to sign Timber.

Rice, Havertz, and Timber would certainly be an impressive start to the window for Arsenal, improving their defence with Timber, midfield with Rice, and multiple positions with Havertz.

Where the Gunners turn to next will be interesting to see, but getting the players in before pre-season is in full flow is a smart move from Edu and Arteta.