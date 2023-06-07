Arsenal may have to offer £250k-a-week to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international looks set to leave the Hammers ahead of next season.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

Rice has been heavily linked with a move away from the London Stadium this summer.

TalkSPORT have recently reported that the Gunners are in pole position to secure the signature of Rice, despite interest from German champions Bayern Munich.

The 24-year-old, according to the report, wants to remain in the Premier League.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are ready to push for Rice very soon.

West Ham have a Europa Conference League final this week to contend with, so you'd imagine any serious negotiations between the two clubs and Rice will have to wait until they return to England.

Rice only has 12 months left on his contract, meaning the Hammers will have to offload him this summer, or risk him potentially leaving on a free transfer next year.

After the struggles they've been through in the Premier League, Rice will undoubtedly want to test himself at a club competing for the European places and playing in the Champions League one day.

What has Jones said about Rice?

Jones has suggested that Arsenal may need to offer £250k-a-week for Rice, but nothing has been agreed yet.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "In terms of making progress on personal terms, all they have at the moment is an awareness of what his expectations are. They haven't actually agreed anything.

"There's an understanding of what Rice is earning now, what he's projected to get if he was to stay at West Ham, which isn't going to happen, and what they need to pay.

"So, at the moment, I wouldn't expect that to be less than £250k-a-week. He could get £200k-a-week if he was to stay at West Ham."

Would Rice be a smart signing?

Romano also recently confirmed that Granit Xhaka would be leaving Arsenal, so a central midfielder will be needed in the summer window.

Rice would certainly be a smart replacement, with age on his side and some impressive performances for West Ham.

The England international has averaged a WhoScored rating of 7.01, ranking him as West Ham's best-performing player this season.

A regular for his country, too, there's no doubt Rice would slot into the Arsenal midfield with ease.