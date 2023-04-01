Arsenal are 'very likely' to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice during the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has been a shining light for the Hammers this season and what has been a disappointing campaign to say the least.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

A report from The Times has claimed that Arsenal are to prioritise the signing of Rice in the summer and are confident they can complete a deal for around £80m.

It's understood that Chelsea are also interested in signing Rice, but Arsenal are believed to be leading at the moment.

During the World Cup, Rice made it clear that he will want to play in the Champions League one day, and it looks like he's going to struggle to achieve that with West Ham. He said: "I see my friends here who are playing in the Champions League and for big trophies… you only get one career and at the end of your career you want to look back at what you have won and the biggest games you have played in. I am really ambitious.”

Realistically, there's only so long you can stay loyal to a club who aren't going to allow you to play at the top level. Joining Arsenal is likely going to allow Rice to play in Europe next season, potentially for the Premier League champions.

What has Jones said about Rice?

Jones has suggested that Rice has a good chance of ending up at Arsenal at the end of the season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It is very likely that Rice does end up at Arsenal. Nobody at this level goes all out for just one player, everyone has backup plans. But, the teams in that race are certainly aware they are less likely than Arsenal to sign him."

Why do Arsenal want to sign Rice?

After watching Rice performing at the highest level in the World Cup, it's no surprise the Gunners are after him.

The England international had a pass completion of 94%, averaging 2.2 interceptions and 1.2 tackles per game, throughout the tournament.

The European stage also doesn't faze Rice, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.39 throughout West Ham's Europa League campaign last season.

If Arsenal want to go to the next level, improving their squad depth will be necessary and the addition of Rice will allow them to have three or four top-quality players in the middle.